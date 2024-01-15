Increased anthropogenic emissions of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) have resulted in ocean acidification (OA) that is intertwined with enhanced ocean stratification. Diatoms are assumed to suffer from a more nutrient-limited condition in the future ocean. This study aimed to explore how OA affects the diatom dynamics under nutrient-poor conditions and the ability of diatoms to perceive nutrients (nitrogen, phosphorus, silicon, and trace metals) and cadmium (Cd) stimuli and assimilate nitrogen when receiving nutrients or Cd supplementation. Our study observed that diatom population grown under OA condition declined faster than those grown under ambient condition. Ocean acidification greatly lower intracellular Ca2+ concentration in diatom cells. Intracellular Ca2+ burst was involved in phosphorus accumulation but not in nitrogen, silicon, essential metals, and cadmium uptake. Our data demonstrate slower NO 3 – assimilation rates of diatoms grown in acidified seawater. Our study also indicates that diatoms have a poor perception of phosphorus availability under OA condition.

Zhang Z., Pan K. & Liu H., 2024. Survival of nutrient-starved diatoms under ocean acidification: perspective from nutrient sensing, cadmium detection, and nitrogen assimilation. Bulletin of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology 112: 21. doi: 10.1007/s00128-023-03849-8. Article.

