Thurgood Marshall College Fund Transforming Marshall and King’s Dreams Into Reality

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a national leader in equity and inclusion, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is actively transforming Thurgood Marshall and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream into reality by supporting audacious students unafraid to question established practices, push boundaries, and innovate.

Marshall and King's dreams of a better world are being realized daily as their shared purpose and spirit fuel TMCF's tireless work, enhancing the 90-year work of Justice Marshall, a two-time HBCU graduate, in 2024. TMCF is building on its vision of changing the world, one leader at a time.

In addition to removing barriers to progress and providing opportunities for the 300,000 students it supports through its scholarships and tailored programming, TMCF encourages a mindset of creativity, curiosity, and a willingness to challenge existing paradigms.

These qualities propelled Marshall and King as they pushed for progress during the Civil Rights struggle.

In 1958, King sent a letter to Marshall after donating $1,000 to the Legal Defense and Educational Fund of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

A pivotal excerpt from that letter conveyed King's commitment to Marshall's legal victories: “You continue winning the legal victories for us, and we will work passionately and unrelentingly to implement these victories locally through non-violent means. It seems to me that this dynamic legal approach supplemented by mass non-violent implementation is the most powerful and constructive avenue open to the Negro at this hour.”

In fighting for equity and access and challenging the Jim Crow-based system of systemic segregation, Marshall and King rallied the masses with their clarity of vision and purity of principles. They emerged as stalwarts of the Civil Rights movement. As the annual King holiday approaches, it is noteworthy that Marshall's legal work laid the groundwork for dismantling institutionalized racism.

Among the many things that Dr. King is best remembered for is his "I Have A Dream" speech during the March on Washington in 1963. Marshall's legal efforts played a crucial role in preserving that dream, challenging segregation and discriminatory laws. Together, they were challengers.

TMCF is committed to driving positive transformation, investing in students, and providing access to achieve their dreams of attending college, graduating, and securing lucrative career opportunities. TMCF aims to create a lasting impact for high potential talent from HBCUs by increasing equity in education and helping organizations develop strategies to address equity and inclusion.

Marshall's landmark victory, Brown v. Board of Education decision 70 years ago, provided the bedrock for King's significant challenges against segregation. While progress has been made, TMCF understands the continuous need to empower ambitions through education and equity.

Throughout its history, TMCF has provided $500 million in student assistance through scholarships, programs, and internships. TMCF distributes 98 percent of its awards exclusively to HBCUs and predominantly Black institutions, helping bridge the racial wealth gap and reducing debt for low-to-middle-income Black students.

In addition to championing success, TMCF keeps Marshall's and King's dreams alive by advancing racial equity and social justice and ensuring Black students can access high-quality education and life-changing career opportunities.

These are the many ways that TMCF honors the legacies of Marshall and King while persistently advancing the fight for equity, access, and inclusion.

