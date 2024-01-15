TX RX Systems, Inc. Debuts State-of-the-Art Bi-Directional Amplifiers (BDAs) in Official Launch

Company’s Redesigned BDAs Are Available Now

ANGOLA, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems, Inc., the market leader in radio frequency (RF) design and engineering, today marked the official reentry of its revolutionary bi-directional amplifier (BDA) products and services into the market after a five-year hiatus.



TX RX Systems BDAs, available now, deliver customized connectivity solutions tailored to each customer’s unique needs, accommodating diverse environments, technologies and budgets. The company offers Class A and Class B 700/800 MHz, UHF, and VHF BDAs with advanced filtration systems that optimize frequencies to mitigate potential noise challenges and ensure seamless coverage.

"This BDA product launch is a pivotal moment for TX RX Systems and we are proud to return to what we do best," said Ken Pokigo, CTO, TX RX Systems. "Our design and engineering teams are dedicated to pushing boundaries, redefining industry standards and ensuring that innovation remains at the forefront of our mission to continue to shape the future of our industry.”

TX RX Systems provides cost-effective connectivity solutions with their new BDA line. The engineering team specializes in designing custom BDA filtration systems that optimize UHF and VHF frequencies to mitigate potential noise challenges and ensure seamless coverage. They also provide battery backup capabilities to ensure uninterrupted coverage during power outages and external annunciator panels to provide status and performance updates to users.

All BDAs are optimized in TX RX Systems’ Angola, N.Y. facility. The company provides industry-leading products globally, all of which are customizable industrial grade and include a three-year warranty. All BDAs are both NEMA 4 rated with NFPA & UL 2524 certifications.

TX RX Systems is paving the way for the future of connectivity. The company’s patented technology is growing exponentially and continues to enhance frequencies that empower BDAs to deliver unmatched performance.

BDAs are available now. For more details, contact Jay Slomba (jslomba@txrx.com | 716-217-3117).

About TX RX

Headquartered in Angola, N.Y., TX RX has proven to be an industry front-runner since its founding in 1976. In the 45+ years since its inception, TX RX has developed many innovative technologies for the RF and LMR markets that are now commonly used throughout the industry. These innovations include, but are not limited to, the T-Pass® Transmit Combiner, Auto-Backup® Tower Top Amplifier, and the wideband collinear Base Station Antennas.

Today, TX RX is one of the only OEM manufacturers of RF conditioning hardware and equipment to also provide a comprehensive suite of RF conditioning services, products, and training opportunities across multiple markets.

TX RX is ISO 9001:2015, RoHS, IB Wave and “Made in USA” certified.