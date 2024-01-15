Moldova: EU-funded project boosts entrepreneurship in Carpineni

More than 35 Moldovan entrepreneurs and about 100 employees were trained in entrepreneurship, and more than 30 young people took part in training and entrepreneurship development activities at the Business Consulting Centre in Cărpineni, recently established with the support of the European Union.

The centre in Cărpineni was founded as part of the recently completed ‘Multidimensional Partnership for Inclusive Sustainable Economic Development in the Municipality of Cărpineni’, implemented by the Municipality of Cărpineni and O.A. Cutezătorul as part of the Mayors for Economic Growth initiative.

The centre aims to improve the business environment, promote local products, and attract investments. It provides consulting services for the local and regional business environment in areas such as accounting, human resources management, financing programmes, labour legislation, promotion and others.

“The business consulting centre in Cărpineni will support local and regional entrepreneurs through guidance services in various fields related to business development, which will generate new jobs, young people will be trained and will be able to dedicate themselves to new development activities,” the mayor of Cărpineni, Frija Mihai said at the project’s closing event.

