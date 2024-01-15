EU Civil Protection Mechanism: More than 3,000 Ukrainian patients transferred to EU countries

As of today, more than 3,000 Ukrainian patients have been transferred to receive specialised care in hospitals across Europe via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

According to a Facebook post, published today by the European Commission, Ukrainian patients have been transferred for treatment to hospitals in 22 European countries.

The evacuations are supported by the European Union Medevac Hub in Rzeszów, Poland where patients receive 24/7 nursing care, and which serves as a transfer centre for patients.

“We cannot turn our eyes away from the horrors Ukrainian people are forced to face day by day,” the European Commission said on Facebook. “As Russia continues its ruthless attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, providing emergency assistance to Ukraine is as crucial as ever.”

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism is the world’s largest system of coordinated international assistance in emergencies. It comprises the EU Member States and ten close partners of the EU, including Ukraine since last November.

Find out more

European Commission Facebook Post