[Connecting with Global MICE Market] IPIM Leads Macao MICE Delegation to Attend CEFCO 2024

MACAU, January 15 - The 19th China Expo Forum for International Co-operation (CEFCO 2024) was held from 10 to 12 January in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organised a delegation comprising 24 representatives from the Macao MICE industry to attend the event in Nanchang, aiming to interact with convention and exhibition managers, professional event organisers and international celebrities in the MICE industry from all over the world.

IPIM also held the Jiangxi-Macao industry exchange session, promoting convention and exhibition advantages in Macao and IPIM’s “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support to the representatives of Jiangxi professional event organisers and destination management companies, in order to attract more MICE events to be held in Macao.

The Macao MICE Delegation is composed of the members of the Committee for the Development of Conventions and Exhibitions and the representatives from Macao MICE Industry, associations of hotel and tourism industries, and large integrated tourism and leisure enterprises.

Probing the latest development trend of the market with the representatives from global MICE industry to broaden our minds for Macao convention and exhibition development

During the event, the Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Li Qingshuang met with the Macao MICE delegation. And IPIM Executive Director Sam Lei was invited as a keynote speaker at the plenary session of CEFCO 2024, in which he highlighted Macao’s first-class convention and exhibition facilities and the professional services, as well as the abundant experiences in hosting large international conferences and exhibitions. He stated that it was noteworthy that more convention and exhibition activities with new themes would be organised in Macao, reflecting the excellent development of the local MICE market. This year, IPIM will continue to promote Macao’s conventions and exhibitions in Dubai, Germany, Singapore, Spain, Thailand and other regions or cities. It is expected that 1,500 conventions and exhibitions will be held in 2024 in Macao, representing a year-on-year increase of about 50% from 2023.

During CEFCO 2024, the delegation attended the plenary session, industry exchanges and other activities to promote Macao’s MICE advantages. They also interacted with exhibition managers, professional event organisers and international celebrities in the MICE industry from Mainland China and abroad, conducting in-depth discussions and experience sharing on cutting-edge issues in industry development and the latest trend in the market.

Some representatives from Macao integrated tourism and leisure enterprises mentioned that through participating in CEFCO 2024, they learned about the latest development of the exhibition industry in Mainland China, which was very different from that before the Covid-19 pandemic. During the forum, an overseas exhibition organiser also reached a preliminary co-operation intention on hosting an exhibition in Macao.

In addition, some members of the MICE industry delegation believe that participation in CEFCO 2024 can promote the exchanges and co-ordination of Macao MICE industry and overseas professionals. It can also deepen their understanding of the practical information about the MICE industry around the world, providing new insight and inspiration for the convention and exhibition development in Macao. At the same time, the event also contributes to the alignment of local MICE industry with the international standard and the hosting of more MICE events in Macao.

Boosting exchanges and collaboration for the MICE sectors from Jiangxi and Macao

During the forum, IPIM also held the Jiangxi-Macao industry exchange session in order to attract more MICE events to be held in Macao and to further advance the co-operation in the MICE industry between Jiangxi and Macao. In this session, IPIM and the representatives from the Macao MICE industry, jointly promoted convention and exhibition advantages in Macao and IPIM’s “One-stop Service” for MICE Bidding and Support to the representatives of Jiangxi professional event organisers and destination management companies. In addition, the representative of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin also introduced the latest development of Hengqing’s cultural tourism, convention and exhibition sectors. A total of 125 business matches have been facilitated during the event.

An exhibition company from Jiangxi province engaged in the big health industry noted that the company had been planning to expand the market. By participating in the Jiangxi-Macao industry exchange session, the company deepened its understanding of Macao and Hengqin, and learned about the “One Exhibition, Two Venues” model. At the same time, after establishing contact with Macao’s MICE and hotel industries through the session, the company hoped to visit Macao in the future. Due to its special advantage, Macao market is quite suitable for Jiangxi enterprises. The Jiangxi exhibition company hoped to explore Macao market together with other Jiangxi enterprises.

A Jiangxi company engaged in the animation field also expressed their hope to achieve long-term cooperation with Macao companies by participating in this session. They were looking for suitable venues for hosting events in Macao. The company also hoped to strengthen interaction in the field of animation in the future through exchanges between enterprises in Jiangxi and Macao.

CEFCO is jointly organised by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), the Society of Independent Show Organizers (SISO) and the International Congress & Convention Association (ICCA). The forum includes plenary session, group sessions and achievements press conferences, as well as different activities. As one of the most prestigious annual events of the MICE industry, CEFCO attracts renowned MICE experts from around the world every year. Upholding the concept of “Opening-up for Win-win Co-operation”, the forum has been committed to building a platform for communication, co-operation and business opportunities in the exhibition industry between China and foreign countries since its establishment in 2005, by gathering representatives from well-known Chinese and foreign exhibition companies, industry associations, government departments, professional media, and research institutions.