Call for proposals by local parade groups for the “2024 Macao International Parade” Applications open from 16 January

MACAU, January 15 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “2024 Macao International Parade”, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, will be held on 24 March 2024 (Sunday). IC is now inviting all registered local associations, schools, institutes and organisations to submit proposals from 16 January to 4 February. All interested local groups are welcome to participate.

Since its first edition in 2011, the “Macao International Parade” has invited performing groups from around the world to team up with talented local artists. With distinctive costumes and styles, they lead residents and tourists to sing and dance in the bustling streets with rich cultural atmosphere, highlighting the unique landscapes of the Historic Centre of Macao, promoting the concept of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, facilitating interactive exchanges of culture and art, and enhancing the festive atmosphere in celebration of Macao’s return to the motherland. Themed “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, this year’s Parade will be held again after its last edition in 2019, allowing artists to express their creativity and showcase Macao’s unique charm. The parade route will start at the Ruins of St. Paul’s and finish at Praça do Lago Sai Van, adopting performances in larger scale compared to previous editions. Participating groups may join the Parade in four categories, including “Themed Parade Group”, “Artistic Parade Group”, the “Parade of Large-Scale Artistic Installations”, and the “Special Planning Parade”. In order to spread the festive atmosphere in the communities, a series of outreach activities will be held on the days prior to the Parade. Participants may choose to join the “Street Art Group” and the “Community Art Program”, bringing different forms of culture and arts to local communities. To further boost the engagement level of participating groups, a range of different prizes will be awarded this year.

Interested local art groups can submit their proposals and relevant information to the Division of Recreational Activities of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, Tap Siac Square, Macao) from 16 January to 4 February at specified time, indicating the following on the envelope: “2024 Macao International Parade – Call for Proposals by Local Parade Groups”. More information about the application can be obtained and downloaded on IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.