Hydrocolloids Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Global Industry Insights

Chicago, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrocolloids market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The exponential growth in the natural and clean-label food consumption across the food and beverage industry due to its growing awareness has influenced the use of hydrocolloids.

What are hydrocolloids?

Hydrocolloids are an extensive category of water-loving elements, primarily polysaccharides (long chains of sugar molecules) and certain proteins, that might change the texture and other features of food when dissolved in water. They act like tiny sponges, trapping and holding water, developing gels, thickening liquids, and modifying the flow behavior of food.

How Hydrocolloids impact the food industry?

Hydrocolloids play an important role in many parts of the food business, providing extraordinary functions that improve both product quality and customer experience. Some of the Key Impacts:

Texture and Mouthfeel

Stability and Shelf Life

Dietary Fiber and Health

Natural and Versatile Options

Sustainability and Innovation

Can you give me some examples of Hydrocolloids?

Yes, below are few examples of hydrocolloids:

Agar-agar: Used in jellies, jams, and vegan desserts.

Alginates: Found in ice cream, salad dressings, and edible films.

Carrageenan: Forms gels in dairy products, puddings, and meat alternatives.

Gelatin: Derived from animal collagen, used in jellies, marshmallows, and confections.

Guar gum: Excellent thickener in sauces, soups, and gluten-free baking.

Xanthan gum: Widely used stabilizer in salad dressings, sauces, and dips.

Hydrocolloids Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Valuation in 2023 USD 11.2 billion Revenue Forecast in 2028 USD 14.5 billion Progress Rate CAGR of 5.4% Forecast period considered 2023–2028 Market Drivers Multifunctionality of hydrocolloids to lead to wide range of applications

Rise in demand for clean-label products due to rise in health and wellness trend

Expansion of ready meal and convenience food industry to catalyze demand Market Opportunities Emerging markets in Asia pacific and Africa

Hydrocolloids to replace and reduce other ingredients in food products

Increase in investments in R&D

Pectin: A Versatile Polysaccharide

Pectin, a crucial polysaccharide, takes the spotlight as the fastest-growing type segment during the forecast period. Its multifaceted applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries, serving as an emulsifier, gelling agent, thickener, stabilizer, and low-calorie food enhancer, highlight its significance. The ability of pectin to form gels under specific conditions adds a unique dimension to its utility.

Seaweed-Derived Hydrocolloids: Riding the Wave

The seaweed segment, particularly alginate, carrageenan, and agar, emerges as the high-growth source in the hydrocolloids market. Extracted from brown and red seaweeds, these hydrocolloids boast exceptional properties such as thickening, gelling, and film-forming. Widely utilized in the functional food industry, seaweed hydrocolloids play crucial roles as thickeners, stabilizers, coagulants, and even in biomedical applications.

Stabilizers: The Unsung Heroes

In the hydrocolloids landscape, stabilizers take center stage as the fastest-growing function. These additives, including xanthan, gum Arabic, and pectin, not only enhance flavor and beverage body but also prevent sedimentation and maintain emulsification. The role of stabilizers is vital in ensuring the overall quality and consistency of a wide range of products.

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products: A Natural Shift

Hydrocolloids have found a new home in the cosmetics and personal care industry, replacing synthetic chemicals with natural alternatives. The growing consumer preference for "all-natural" products has spurred the demand for hydrocolloids as texturizers in personal care applications. The fusion of their rich history in the food industry with the demand for natural cosmetics marks a significant trend.

North America: A Hotspot for Hydrocolloids

The North American hydrocolloids market share takes the lead in terms of speed and application diversity. Fueled by its prevalence in premium food products, North America witnesses key players such as Ashland Inc., CP Kelco, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, and Darling Ingredients Inc. driving innovation. The US, in particular, stands out with its focus on natural hydrocolloids to meet the rising demand for low-calorie and low-fat food products.

How Key Players are Shaping the Future of Hydrocolloids?

In this dynamic landscape, key players like International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group plc, Palsgaard A/S, DSM, Tate & Lyle, and BASF SE are at the forefront of innovation. Their contributions play a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of the hydrocolloids industry.

Conclusion

As we mark our 1-year milestone, the hydrocolloids landscape continues to evolve, offering exciting opportunities and challenges. From the versatility of pectin to the surge in seaweed-derived hydrocolloids and the expanding footprint in personal care products, hydrocolloids are indeed making waves.

