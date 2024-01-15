Oleyl Erucate Market Revenue to Cross USD 1.1 billion by 2031 | Says Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Unexplored potential for oleyl erucate in food applications, possibly as an additive or functional ingredient.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global oleyl erucate market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for oleyl erucate is estimated to reach US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2031.

Exploration of oleyl erucate's potential in pharmaceutical formulations remains an understudied arena. Its emollient properties and skin-friendly nature offer opportunities in pharmaceutical topical solutions and drug delivery systems.

While predominantly used in cosmetics, oleyl erucate's utilization in industrial applications, such as lubricants or plasticizers, presents unexplored potential. Research into its compatibility with various industrial processes and materials opens doors for novel applications.

Grab Sample PDF Copy Of The Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85793



Investigating oleyl erucate as a potential biofuel additive showcases promise. Its biodegradability and potential as a renewable energy source warrant exploration in the biofuel industry, offering an eco-friendly alternative to conventional additives.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Pure oleyl erucate leads the market due to its versatile applications in skincare and cosmetics formulations, offering specific targeted benefits.

Skincare products segment leads the oleyl erucate market, owing to its use as an effective emollient and skin-conditioning agent.

Europe leads the oleyl erucate market due to strong emphasis on sustainable beauty and innovative skincare formulations in cosmetics.

Oleyl Erucate Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing consumer preference for natural ingredients in skincare and cosmetics fuels the demand for oleyl erucate in formulations.

Emphasis on eco-friendly, sustainable skincare ingredients propel oleyl erucate's market growth.

Ongoing R&D efforts drive innovations in oleyl erucate applications, offering enhanced performance and versatility in cosmetic formulations.

Increasing awareness and demand in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific contribute significantly to oleyl erucate market expansion.

Oleyl erucate's properties as an emollient, skin-conditioning agent and hair-conditioning agent drive its adoption in various cosmetic products.

Global Oleyl Erucate Market: Regional Profile

Led by the United States, North America displays a mature oleyl erucate landscape. Companies like Croda International and Stepan Company dominate, catering to the cosmetics and personal care sectors. Stringent regulations and a consumer shift toward natural skincare products drive innovation and market expansion.

Europe, particularly countries like Germany and France, champions the oleyl erucate market. AAK Personal Care and Gattefossé stand out with their emphasis on sustainable formulations and lipid technology expertise. European cosmetic regulations spur product development, positioning the region as a hub for eco-friendly and high-quality oleyl erucate-based solutions.

The Asia Pacific region, notably China and Japan, witnesses burgeoning demand for oleyl erucate in personal care products. KLK Oleo's presence in the region drives market growth, supported by increased consumer awareness and rising disposable income, fostering substantial market expansion in this dynamic region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=85793



Product Portfolio

Lubrizol Corporation is a global specialty chemical company, offering advanced materials and solutions across diverse industries. Renowned for its innovative additives, lubricants, and performance coatings, Lubrizol remains a pioneer in driving efficiency, sustainability, and excellence in products worldwide.

KLK Oleo stands as a leading manufacturer of natural-based oleochemical products. Specializing in fatty acids, glycerine, and derivatives, KLK Oleo excels in providing sustainable, high-quality solutions for industries such as personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food.

AAK Personal Care is a distinguished provider of specialty lipid solutions for the personal care industry. Renowned for its expertise in lipid technology, AAK offers innovative, sustainable ingredients, and formulations, catering to diverse cosmetic and skincare applications worldwide.

Oleyl Erucate Market: Competitive Landscape

The oleyl erucate market features a competitive landscape driven by key players vying for market prominence. Companies like AAK Personal Care, KLK Oleo, and Croda International offer high-quality, innovative oleyl erucate formulations for cosmetics and skincare. Stepan Company and Gattefossé also carve their niche with versatile product portfolios.

The market's competitiveness intensifies with stringent quality standards focus on sustainable sourcing, and R&D endeavors for enhanced product efficacy. Evolving consumer preferences for natural, eco-friendly ingredients in personal care escalate the rivalry among these industry leaders, prompting continuous innovation and strategic expansions to maintain market share and meet the increasing demand for oleyl erucate derivatives. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

BASF SE

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Lubrizol Corporation

KLK Oleo

AAK Personal Care

Oleon NV

Vantage Specialty Ingredients

The Hallstar Company

BioAktive Speciality Products

Oleyl Erucate Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Pure Oleyl Erucate

Oleyl Erucate Blends/Combinations

By Application

Skincare Products

Haircare Products

Makeup and Cosmetics

Sunscreen and Sun Care Products



Lip Care Products

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85793



Browse More Reports by TMR:

Carbotanium Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 13.4 Mn in 2021. It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 59.2 Mn by the end of 2031.

PVC Emulsion Market - The industry was valued at US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

