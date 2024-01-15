TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Lewis County

At the request of 32nd Judicial District Attorney General Hans Schwendimann, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting Sunday night involving deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates that around 7:00 p.m. Sunday, a male subject shot another individual in Hohenwald. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the suspect vehicle along Highway 20 in Summertown. Under circumstances that remain under investigation, two officers were involved in a shooting that left the subject deceased. That individual has not yet been identified. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.