Afro Neat Announces a New Charity Single "Save the Children"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Location: UK / Kenya
Afro Neat comprises of, Frank Robinson as songwriter and Kenya’s exceptional producer, musician, and vocalist, J Nana. Additionally, session musicians from Kenya join the mix. This collective talent gives a genuine touch of Afrobeats.
The Save the Children single is taken from the 'Save The Children' / 'Tuwaokoe Watoto ' album which consists of seven different versions of the same song. J Nana sings the song in both English and Swahili and Lano Msanii (also from Kenya) provides the female English and Swahili versions.
Save the Children is an unofficial charity single with all royalties going to savethechildren.net
Track Title:
Save the Children / Tuwaokoe Watoto
Genre:
Afro-Beat / Afro-Pop
Launch Date:
1st January 2024
ISRC Code:
USJ3V2353256
https://www.instagram.com/afro_neat/
https://www.facebook.com/afroneats/
https://twitter.com/afro_neat
https://soundcloud.com/afroneat
Contact Afro Neat via Frank Robinson at robinson.f1@live.co.uk and please mention Radio Pluggers!
David Wiltsher
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
Sensational 'Save The Children' Afro Neat Ft J Nana - Epic, number one, best afro beat