The Week Ahead 15 – 21 January 2024

Plenary Session, Strasbourg

Key debate on EU summits/Hungary. On Wednesday morning, MEPs will discuss the results of the 14-15 December summit, outline their expectations for the 1 February special European Council and assess the situation in Hungary and frozen EU funds with Presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen. A resolution on Hungary will be put to a vote on Thursday.

Belgian EU Council Presidency/Alexander De Croo. On Tuesday morning, MEPs will debate with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo the programme for Belgium’s six-month Council Presidency, which started on 1 January. EP President Metsola and Prime Minister De Croo will hold a press conference at around 10.45 after the debate.

Banning greenwashing and misleading product information. On Wednesday, MEPs will hold a final vote on a directive that will improve product labelling and ban the use of misleading environmental claims like “environmentally friendly”, “natural”, “biodegradable”, “climate neutral” or “eco” without proof. The rapporteur will hold a press conference after the vote. (debate Tuesday)

Humanitarian situation in Gaza. On Tuesday, MEPs will debate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the need to reach a ceasefire, and the risks of escalation in the Middle East. A resolution will be put to a vote on Thursday.

EU military aid to Ukraine. In a debate on Tuesday morning, MEPs are expected to call on the EU to live up to its commitments and deliver more military assistance to war-torn Ukraine.

Economic governance. MEPs are set to adopt their mandate for negotiations with Council on revamping the EU’s economic governance rules, prioritising investment and national ownership, and improving the system’s credibility. A short debate with Council and Commission will take place on Wednesday.

Music streaming platforms. In a resolution to be put to a vote on Wednesday, MEPs are set to warn that European authors are facing an unfair situation and insist that the EU address injustice in the largely unregulated digital music sector. A press conference will take place on Tuesday afternoon.