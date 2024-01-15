Forward look: 15 – 28 January 2024

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 16 January 2024

The Belgian presidency will present its work programme for the next six months.

In the context of the European Semester 2024, the Council will seek to approve conclusions on the alert mechanism report 2024 and the annual sustainable growth survey 2024. It will aim to approve the 2024 recommendation on the economic policy of the euro area.

Ministers will discuss the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The Presidency will present the state of play of legislative proposals in the field of financial services.

Foreign Affairs Council, 22 January 2024

The January 2024 Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, along with other Current Affairs issues.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 23 January 2024

The Belgian presidency will give a presentation of its work programme in the field of agriculture and fisheries. The Council will also exchange views on trade-related agricultural issues, as well as on the strategic dialogue on the future of agriculture in Europe. Additionally, ministers will hold a first discussion on the proposal for a forest monitoring framework.

