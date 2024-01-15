Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market is Expected to Reach at a USD 21.3 Billion by 2033 Owing to Rising Concern of Environmental Sustainability

Advances in SOFC technology, particularly in materials science and manufacturing processes, significantly impact the market. Improvements in cell design, efficiency, durability, and operating temperatures play a crucial role in making SOFCs more viable and cost-effective for broader applications.

New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market size is expected to be worth around USD 21.3 Billion by 2033 from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) market encompasses the production, distribution, and deployment of a specific type of fuel cell technology known for its high efficiency and low emissions. Solid Oxide Fuel Cells are a category of electrochemical conversion devices that generate electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel.

Solid Oxide Fuel Cells market represents a significant segment of the advanced energy technology sector, offering solutions for efficient, clean, and reliable power generation. Its growth is closely tied to global energy trends, technological advancements, and environmental policies.

Key Takeaway

The SOFC market is to reach USD 21.3 billion by 2033 , with an impressive CAGR of 31.3% from 2023 to 2033.

, with an impressive from 2023 to 2033. Collaborations fuel market growth, making SOFCs a leading alternative power source.

Planar SOFCs hold a 61% market share in 2023 due to efficiency and compact design.

market share in 2023 due to efficiency and compact design. Stationary systems constitute 62% of 2023 revenue, known for efficiency in heat and electricity generation.

of 2023 revenue, known for efficiency in heat and electricity generation. APAC leads with 46.8% revenue share in 2023, with Japan at the forefront.

Factors affecting the growth of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market



Technological Advancements : Innovation in materials and manufacturing processes can significantly reduce the cost and improve the durability and efficiency of SOFCs. Breakthroughs in reducing operating temperatures without compromising performance can expand the range of applications and market acceptance.

: Innovation in materials and manufacturing processes can significantly reduce the cost and improve the durability and efficiency of SOFCs. Breakthroughs in reducing operating temperatures without compromising performance can expand the range of applications and market acceptance. Cost Factors : The high initial cost of SOFC systems, due to expensive materials and complex manufacturing processes, currently limits market penetration. Economies of scale and improvements in manufacturing could lower costs, making SOFCs more competitive with traditional energy sources.

: The high initial cost of SOFC systems, due to expensive materials and complex manufacturing processes, currently limits market penetration. Economies of scale and improvements in manufacturing could lower costs, making SOFCs more competitive with traditional energy sources. Environmental and Regulatory Policies : Government policies and regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy technologies can drive SOFC adoption. Subsidies, tax incentives, and funding for research and development can accelerate market growth.

: Government policies and regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy technologies can drive SOFC adoption. Subsidies, tax incentives, and funding for research and development can accelerate market growth. Energy Efficiency and Performance : The superior energy efficiency of SOFCs, particularly in cogeneration applications, is a key market driver. Performance reliability over extended periods is essential for market acceptance, especially in critical applications.

: The superior energy efficiency of SOFCs, particularly in cogeneration applications, is a key market driver. Performance reliability over extended periods is essential for market acceptance, especially in critical applications. Fuel Availability and Flexibility : The ability of SOFCs to operate on a variety of fuels, including hydrogen, natural gas, and biofuels, enhances market appeal. The development of hydrogen infrastructure and the availability of sustainable biofuels are critical to market growth.

: The ability of SOFCs to operate on a variety of fuels, including hydrogen, natural gas, and biofuels, enhances market appeal. The development of hydrogen infrastructure and the availability of sustainable biofuels are critical to market growth. Market Demand and Applications: Growing demand for clean and efficient energy solutions in both residential and commercial sectors supports market expansion. The diversification of applications, such as in portable power, transportation, and remote power generation, opens new market opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market is shaped by a variety of players ranging from established multinational corporations to innovative startups. This landscape is characterized by intense competition and collaboration, with companies seeking to gain a competitive edge through technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and expanded market presence. Key aspects of this landscape include:

Bloom Energy

Mitsubishi Power Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Ceres

General Electric

Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

Ningbo SOFCMAN Energy

KYOCERA Corporation

AVL

NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD.

Other Key Players

Regional Analysis

The Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market exhibits a diverse regional landscape, with varying degrees of prominence and growth across different parts of the world. In 2023, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region emerges as the dominant force in this market, commanding a substantial 46.8% revenue share. Japan, in particular, stands out as a significant user of SOFCs, contributing to the region's leadership, and is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

North America, with a primary focus on the United States, also holds substantial significance in the SOFC market. Robust government support and strategic market emphasis contribute to its strong growth, especially in the stationary segment, where it experiences the fastest growth rate among regions.

Europe, exemplified by Germany, showcases a strong presence in the SOFC market. Driven by structured energy policies and government-defined targets, Germany has become one of the top markets for SOFCs in the region. Additionally, other European countries like France and the UK are actively investing in research and development related to SOFC technology.

Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region, including Malaysia, Singapore, and India, are poised for growth. These countries are in the process of drafting regulations to support the expansion of alternative energy markets, including SOFCs. Research institutes and government agencies play pivotal roles in testing and promoting SOFC adoption in these regions.

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), countries like Israel and South Africa hold potential for SOFC market growth. Increasing energy demands and growing environmental concerns are driving interest in SOFC technology in these areas.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) USD 1.4 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 USD 21.3 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 31.3% Asia-Pacific Share 46.8% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Market Drivers

Stringent Carbon Emission Regulations: Increasingly strict regulations globally, such as those in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, aimed at reducing carbon emissions are propelling the demand for low-emission technologies like SOFCs. These rules are designed not only to curb carbon emissions but also to limit noise pollution, particularly in urban areas, where SOFCs provide a cleaner and quieter alternative.

Increasingly strict regulations globally, such as those in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, aimed at reducing carbon emissions are propelling the demand for low-emission technologies like SOFCs. These rules are designed not only to curb carbon emissions but also to limit noise pollution, particularly in urban areas, where SOFCs provide a cleaner and quieter alternative. Rising Demand for Cleaner Energy Solutions: Heightened awareness of the environmental impact of traditional energy sources has led to a growing preference for cleaner energy solutions. SOFCs, with their ability to produce electricity with minimal emissions, are well-positioned to cater to this rising demand for eco-friendly energy generation.

Market Restraints

Limited Versatility : SOFCs are relatively less versatile compared to other fuel cell technologies like Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC). They find fewer applications, which limits their market share.

: SOFCs are relatively less versatile compared to other fuel cell technologies like Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEMFC). They find fewer applications, which limits their market share. Competition from Other Fuel Cell Types: SOFCs face stiff competition from other types of fuel cells, including PEMFC, Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC), Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC), and Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC). These technologies are more established and widely used, particularly in specific sectors, making it challenging for SOFCs to gain market share.

Market Opportunities

Growing Focus on Green Hydrogen : The increasing interest in green hydrogen production aligns with SOFC technology. SOFCs can efficiently generate hydrogen while capturing CO2 emissions, positioning them as a valuable component in the green hydrogen value chain.

: The increasing interest in green hydrogen production aligns with SOFC technology. SOFCs can efficiently generate hydrogen while capturing CO2 emissions, positioning them as a valuable component in the green hydrogen value chain. Residential Micro-CHP Programs : The introduction of micro-combined Heat and Power (CHP) programs targeting residential sectors presents an opportunity for SOFC market growth. These programs aim to provide efficient, on-site power and heat generation solutions.

: The introduction of micro-combined Heat and Power (CHP) programs targeting residential sectors presents an opportunity for SOFC market growth. These programs aim to provide efficient, on-site power and heat generation solutions. Military and Defense Applications: SOFCs are well-suited for military and defense applications, where quiet and effective power sources are crucial. Expanding SOFC-powered gadgets for portable uses in these sectors can drive adoption.

Report Segmentation of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market

Type Insight

The Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market is primarily categorized into different types of SOFC technologies, each with its unique characteristics and applications. Planar SOFCs, one of the dominant types, have secured a leading position in the market, accounting for over 61% of the market share in 2023. Their popularity stems from their exceptional efficiency and compact design, making them highly favored in various industries seeking reliable power generation solutions. Planar SOFCs exhibit versatility, finding applications across a wide range of sectors due to their efficiency and adaptability.

In contrast, Tubular SOFCs, while holding a smaller market presence in 2023, offer distinct advantages such as robustness and suitability for high-temperature operations. These SOFCs are recognized for their easier maintenance and scalability, making them preferable for specific applications despite their smaller market share. Their resilience and suitability for particular operational requirements make Tubular SOFCs an attractive choice for niche markets.

Application Insight

The largest segment in the SOFC market is the stationary application, accounting for 62% of the revenue share in 2023. Stationary SOFC systems are recognized for their exceptional efficiency and cleanliness in generating both heat and electricity. These systems are evaluated based on parameters such as net electrical efficiency, overall efficiency (in cogeneration scenarios), and durability.

European countries like France and the UK are investing heavily in R&D for SOFCs, particularly for applications in electric vehicles and transportation, which is expected to drive growth in the stationary application segment.

Collaboration between SOFC vendors, transportation sector suppliers, and SOFC suppliers is poised to lead to the development of SOFC-based transportation applications. Partnerships like the one between Ceres and AVL in 2020 for fuel cell development are set to accelerate product innovation in stationary and transportation applications.

Such collaborations facilitate the integration of SOFC technology into various modes of transportation, creating growth opportunities in the transportation sector.

Recent Developments in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market

In June 2023 , Bloom Energy signed an agreement with Perenco, an independent oil & gas company, to deploy 2.5 megawatts (MW) of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cell technology in England.

, Bloom Energy signed an agreement with Perenco, an independent oil & gas company, to deploy 2.5 megawatts (MW) of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel cell technology in England. In February 2023 , WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD., a leading company of SOFC systems based in China, launched a stationary power SOFC system using Ceres technology. The newly launched SOFC system passed the EU CE certification.

, WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD., a leading company of SOFC systems based in China, launched a stationary power SOFC system using Ceres technology. The newly launched SOFC system passed the EU CE certification. In January 2023, Elcogen AS signed an MOU with Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE) and Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems (IKTS) for developing green hydrogen production and emission-free power generation systems. As per the partnership, Elcogen AS will supply its solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) and solid oxide electrolyzer cell (SOEC) technology.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Tubular

Planar

Other Types

By Application

Transportation

Portable

Stationary

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

