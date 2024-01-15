BairesDev Included in Newsweek's 1000 Excellence Index for Outstanding Business Practices

This recognition highlights the company's exceptional commitment to best practices in sustainability, social responsibility, talent, and ethics.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , a nearshore software solutions company, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Newsweek Excellence Index for the first time. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to exceeding best practices in several critical areas, including sustainability, social responsibility, talent, and ethics.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute. This distinction reflects our commitment to delivering quality technology solutions while maintaining a strong, responsible, and inclusive company culture," said Nacho de Marco, BairesDev's CEO and cofounder. "We thank our team and clients for their trust and support, inspiring us to continually strive for excellence."

The Newsweek Excellence Index, developed in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, meticulously evaluates companies across various metrics, including financial performance, customer reviews, and ethical impact. BairesDev's inclusion in this index is a testament to its robust financial health, marked by strong revenue performance, R&D investment, and effectiveness in engaging customers.

As part of the index criteria, BairesDev excelled in stakeholder engagement, evidenced by positive customer and employee feedback. Recently recognized by Clutch as a 2023 Global Winner for its industry expertise and delivering ability, the company currently maintains a customer satisfaction score of 9 out of 10 and a Clutch score of 4.9 over 5 , serving various clients from startups to Fortune 500.

"Doing good business means more than just turning a profit. In our fast-paced economy, it can be easy to lose sight of the value of companies that strive to be good for customers, employees, and society at large," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. "The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index takes a 360-degree look at companies, assessing what their employees say about the company, how customers view their products, and how well the business is run in terms of safety, sustainability, diversity, and innovation. Our goal: to provide our readers with an informed view of the firms that are living up to the highest standards."

This accolade places BairesDev at the forefront of ethical business conduct, aligning with the Best Practice Institute's vision to honor organizations that set the highest standards in ethics and business practices.

About BairesDev:

BairesDev is a strategic partner to hundreds of global brands on their software development journey. The company's approach centers on understanding before action, offering tailored solutions: dedicated teams, outsourced projects, staff augmentation, and more. With over a decade of experience, BairesDev has collaborated with startups, Fortune Global 500 companies, and industry disruptors worldwide, alongside the top 1% of tech talent from the Americas and the Caribbean.

Media contact:

press@bairesdev.com