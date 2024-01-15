Costa Coffee becomes new year-long Breakfast sponsor of KISS, KISSTORY and KISS Fresh

Costa Coffee, the Nation’s Favourite Coffee Shop*, has been announced as the brand-new sponsor of KISS Breakfast with Jordan and Perri, partnering with KISS and its sister stations KISSTORY and KISS Fresh. Launching on the 15th January and running till the end of 2024, the new sponsorship marks the first long-term brand partnership of the entire KISS Network. To celebrate the launch, Jordan and Perri will soon be broadcasting live from a Costa Coffee store.

Helping to uplift people’s day, starting with breakfast, the partnership will include broadcast content throughout the day, making Costa Coffee a daily part of the lives of KISS’ ‘Gen K’ audience of 15-34s. High frequency messaging and fun and uplifting activations will run throughout the year, including national competitions and chances to win, as well as a presence on KISS social media channels and at KISS live events. The partnership was secured by EssenceMediacom as part of Costa Coffee’s strategy to celebrate its breakfast offering, whilst reaching a new younger audience.

Simon Kilby, Managing Director, Bauer Media Advertising said: “This is a truly exciting partnership as this is our first year-long sponsorship across KISS, KISSTORY and KISS Fresh. Radio is the perfect medium for this middle funnel relationship-building activity, connecting Costa Coffee directly with engaged listeners every morning as they grab their morning cup of coffee.”

Rebecca Frank, Content Director, KISS Network commented: “What a partnership to literally kick start 2024 with! The perfect companions to make everyone’s mornings a little better… the vibes and energy we are all about at KISS. We can’t wait to work with our friends at Costa Coffee on motivating, entertaining and bringing joy to our audience”.

Rebecca Brock, Costa Coffee’s Brand Innovation & Commercial Planning Director, added: “We’re really excited to be announcing our new partnership with the KISS Network. KISS has an amazing reach of 4.7 million listeners, helping Costa Coffee reach a younger audience, starting at breakfast with Jordan and Perri. We’re looking forward to this partnership helping to celebrate the fun and uplifting side of the Costa brand, through a truly 360 integrated partnership – inspiring and rewarding listeners throughout the year.”

Nigel Robinson, Client President, EssenceMediacom said: “The partnership between Costa and KISS is an amazing opportunity to connect much-loved brands, breaking through to new audiences. The legacy and reputation of Costa as “the nation’s favourite coffee shop”, combined with KISS’ diverse and engaging broadcasting offers huge potential. Costa Coffee’s support of radio broadcasting reflects the immense power of this medium and the KISS Network in particular.”

*Allegra Strategies, 2022

About KISS:

The KISS Network is the beat of the UK, delivering the biggest tunes, exclusive content with huge artists and all-round positive vibes, across multiple platforms on-air and on screen all day, every day. It’s home to KISS Breakfast with Diversity’s Jordan & Perri, the Home Straight with Tyler West in the afternoons, the latest chart-topping hits with The Hype Chart and Tinea Taylor, and the best DJs and producers in the industry with KISS Dance and KISS Nights. The network also houses the UK’s biggest digital commercial station KISSTORY (Old Skool & Anthems) and KISS Fresh (Non-Stop New Beats), plus ten exclusive stations including KISS Afrobeats, KISSTORY 90s, KISSTORY Slow Jams and KISS In The Mix which are available ad free with KISS Premium. Targeting 15-34 years olds, the KISS Network is available on FM and DAB Radio, Freeview, online and/or via the KISS Kube app.

About Costa Coffee:

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee is present in 45 countries around the world, with 2,800+ coffee shops in the UK & Ireland and 1,300+ globally. We are proud to be the Nation’s Favourite coffee shop, having been awarded “Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland” by Allegra Strategies for 13 consecutive years (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).

Making a positive contribution to the communities we are part of is extremely important to us, both here in the UK and across the world. That’s why we established The Costa Foundation in 2007, a registered charity with the aim of improving the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education. So far, The Costa Foundation has funded over 100 school projects and changed the lives of more than 120,000 children. We also have a UK-wide Community Programme, which enables our teams to volunteer their time to good causes locally and to invite community groups to make use of our welcoming space in stores.

In 2011, Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation, which is now Costa Express. Today, Costa Express operates in 20 international markets, with over 13,800+ coffee machines in the UK and more than 1,700+ globally. Proudly serving the same Costa Coffee Mocha Italia Signature Blend coffee beans found in stores, combined with fresh milk to create a delicious and warming cup of coffee on the go. In 2022, Costa Coffee announced that it would be rolling out its innovative Costa Express’s Hot and Iced Drinks self-serve machines.

Costa Coffee’s Proud to Serve offer enables our corporate partners to serve a range of Costa Coffee beverages for customers and employees, without the need of a full Costa Coffee store. With presence across 22 international markets, Costa Coffee proudly supports over 18,000+ Proud to Serve sites across the UK and globally.

All Costa Coffee products, including our At-Home and Costa Coffee in a can range, have been expertly crafted by Gennaro Pelliccia, our Master of Coffee and uses Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee beans.

About EssenceMediacom:

EssenceMediacom UK is part of GroupM’s newest and largest agency, committed to delivering marketing breakthroughs for brands. It has disrupted the old models across media, creative, innovation and analytics to find new opportunities for advertisers and deliver truly integrated media solutions.

Born out of two pioneering agencies, EssenceMediacom fuses Essence’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.

As part of WPP, the world’s largest marketing communications services group, and GroupM, WPP’s consolidated media investment management arm, we have access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks and most advanced capabilities in the market. This helps us provide comprehensive solutions to all marketing challenges.

Our ‘breakthrough’ ambition is underpinned by our commitment to ‘continuous learning’. We aim to ensure our people fulfil their potential by investing their whole-person wellbeing, careers and capabilities, which in turn helps grow our clients’ businesses.