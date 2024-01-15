Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Is Projected To Rise At A CAGR Of 14.7% to Reach US$ 1,06,155.7 million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Next-generation Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Overcome Resistance and Expand Therapeutic Frontiers

Rockville , Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global immune checkpoint inhibitor market size is expected to reach US$ 26,826.0 million in 2024. The immune checkpoint inhibitor sales are predicted to escalate at a healthy 14.7% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. The demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors is projected to be evaluated at US$ 1,06,155.7 million by 2034.



The primary reason propelling the immune checkpoint inhibitor market's expansion is the rising incidence of cancer-related illnesses in emerging economies and around the world. The demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors is anticipated to evolve as a result of the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, an increase in cancer incidence, and genetic modification or alteration.

The immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) market is restrained by the growing progress in cancer therapy and the increase in people suffering from immune system disorders. On the other hand, the FDA's strict regulations regarding new medication approval and adverse effects pose a hurdle to market expansion for immune checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, the demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors has plenty of opportunities due to technological advancements, rising healthcare costs, and changes in the cancer screening procedure.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,06,155.7 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 14.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

Regional Outlook

With a substantial CAGR predicted for the forecast period, North America holds an influential market share. The sale of approved treatments and the increased incidence of blood-related cancers are two key factors influencing the North America immune checkpoint inhibitor market's rapid rise. Market growth for immune checkpoint inhibitors in North America is stimulated by the increase in patient support services vendors provide. Between 2024 and 2034, the Asia Pacific immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace.

“With the rise in cancer cases and improvements in immunotherapy, the demand for immune checkpoint inhibitors is expected to increase significantly. An optimistic picture of the changing pharmaceutical industry sector is reflected in the growing demand for personalized medication and the ongoing clinical studies.” comments an analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co Inc.



Key Takeaways

North America immune checkpoint inhibitor market is to develop at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Latin America immune checkpoint inhibitor sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 17.7% between 2024 and 2034.

The PD-1 segment in the drug class category to grab a share of 86.0% by 2034.

The PD-1 segment in the drug class category to exhibit a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The lung cancer segment in the application category to grab a share of 31.2% by 2034.

In the application category, the lung cancer segment to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2024 and 2034.

In the end-user category, the retail pharmacies segment to escalate at a CAGR of 14.9% between 2024 and 2034.

In the end-user category, the hospital pharmacies segment to acquire a market share of 62.7% by 2034.

The United States immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 13.8% by 2034.

Canada immune checkpoint inhibitor market to develop at a CAGR of 13.3% through 2024.

Mexico sales of immune checkpoint inhibitors are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 14.1% by 2034.

Chile immune checkpoint inhibitor market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 17.2% until 2034.

The rest of Latin America immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 16.6% by 2034.

Brazil immune checkpoint inhibitor market to exhibit a CAGR of 17.8% by 2034.

Competitive Landscape

There are several leading immune checkpoint inhibitor vendors in the somewhat competitive market. While some businesses are investing in clinical trials to extend the treatment of other indications with the current drugs to address the unmet challenges of the disease burden surging the market share, others are using various strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, and research collaboration, to expand their market position.

Novartis stated in April 2022 that the immune checkpoint inhibitor tislelizumab has been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use as first-line treatment in combination with chemotherapy for adults with locally advanced or metastatic squamous or non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as for use as monotherapy after prior chemotherapy for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC and unresectable, recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic esophageal cancer.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw), a novel, first-in-class fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab administered as a single intravenous infusion, for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, Bristol Myers Squibb announced in March 2022.

Country-wise Insights

What Are the Prospects for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in North America?

“Research on biomarkers plays a vital role in enhancing the effectiveness of immune checkpoint inhibitors.”

The swift entry of immune checkpoint inhibitors into the market is facilitated by the FDA's accelerated approval procedures, ensuring timely access to cutting-edge therapies for patients. The United States, with its escalating incidence of diverse tumors and a proactive healthcare system, plays a pivotal role as a critical market for immune checkpoint inhibitors. Projections for 2024 anticipate that the immune checkpoint inhibitor market in the United States will hold a substantial 96.0% share.

This heightened emphasis on precision medicine significantly influences Canada's immune checkpoint inhibitor market, leading to the adoption of tailored and targeted treatment approaches. The accessibility of immune checkpoint inhibitors to patients in Canada is enhanced by the healthcare system's commitment to inclusivity, fostering equitable access to cancer treatment options. By 2024, it is predicted that Canada's immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICIs) market will secure a share of 3.9%.

