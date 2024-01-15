Base Editing Market is Expected to Reach $549 Million | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Editing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $270 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $549 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like the rising prevalence of genetic diseases, coupled with advancements in molecular biology and biotechnology, has spurred research and development efforts in base editing technologies. Additionally, the growing investment in gene therapy and the biopharmaceutical sector further accelerates the expansion of the base editing market.

Base Editing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $270 Million Estimated Value by 2028 $549 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Type, Targeted Base, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increasing pipeline of gene therapy & regulatory approvals Key Market Driver Rising prevalence of rare diseases

Based on product & service, the base editing market is segmented into products and services. The product segment is further categorized as platform, kits & reagents, plasmids, and base editing libraries. The service segment is further categorized as gRNA design/synthesis, cell line engineering, and other services. Platform accounted for the largest share of the global base editing market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for base editing in molecular studies and the discovery of new therapies.

Based on type, the global base editing market is segmented into DNA base editing, and RNA base editing. In 2022, DNA-targeted base editing accounted for the largest share of the base editing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the factor that DNA base editing leads to changes in the genomic DNA sequence, making the edits permanent. This can be advantageous when long-lasting or heritable modifications are desired, as the edited DNA is passed on to subsequent generations of cells.

Based on targeted base, the base editing market has been segmented into cytosine base editing, and adenine base editing. In 2022, cytosine base editing accounted for the largest market share because cytosine base editors (CBEs) are designed to convert a C-G base pair to a T-A base pair. This type of transition is more common in naturally occurring DNA sequences, making cytosine editing suitable for introducing changes that are biologically relevant.

Based on application, the base editing market has been segmented into drug discovery & development, agriculture, and veterinary. In 2022, the drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest share of the base editing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the potential of base editing for developing novel therapeutic interventions by correcting disease-causing mutations at the DNA or RNA level. This is especially relevant for genetic disorders where a single nucleotide mutation is responsible for the disease.

Based on end users, the base editing market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and contract research organizations. In 2022, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment accounted for the largest share of the base editing market. The large share of this segment is due to the potential of base editing in drug development; companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are investing in this technology to secure intellectual property, technology, and product rights and gain a competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving field of genome editing. For instance, in October 2023, Beam Therapeutics announced an agreement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) to acquire certain rights under Beam’s collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc., including Beam’s opt-in rights to co-develop and co-commercialize Verve’s base editing programs for cardiovascular disease.

The key regional markets for the global base editing market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region is due to the robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, with numerous companies dedicated to drug discovery, development, and therapeutic applications. These companies actively invest in and adopt emerging technologies like base editing for advancing their research and product pipelines. However, most of the growth in the market is expected from emerging countries across Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Factors such as the emergence of CROs for outsourcing drug discovery-related research projects and increasing pharmaceutical drug pipelines are driving growth in these markets.

Base Editing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Revvity (US)

Maravai LifeSciences (US)

GenScript (China)

Beam Therapeutics (US)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

Cellectis (France)

ElevateBio (US)

Creative Biogene (US)

Bio Palette Co., Ltd (Japan)

Addgene (US)

Synthego (US)

EdiGene, Inc. (China)

Shape TX (US)

Pairwise (US)

ProQR Therapeutics (Netherlands)

QI-Biodesign (China)

KromaTiD, Inc. (US)

GenKOre. (South Korea)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the Base Editing market into the following segments:

Base editing market, by Product & Service

Product Platform Kits & Reagents Plasmids Base Editing Libraries

Services gRNA Design Cell line engineering Other Services



Base editing market, by Type

DNA base editing

RNA base editing

Base editing market, by Targeted base

Cytosine base editing

Adenine base editing

Base editing market, by Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture

Veterinary

Base editing market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Base editing market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



Base Editing Industry Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Revvity entered into a license agreement with AstraZeneca for the technology underlying its Pin-point base editing system, a next-generation modular gene editing platform with a strong safety profile to support their creation of cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated diseases.

In July 2022, Beam Therapeutics entered a collaboration with Verve Therapeutics. Beam Tx granted Verve Tx a license toward an additional liver-mediated cardiovascular disease target.

In February 2022, Intellia Therapeutics acquired Rewrite Therapeutics; a private biotechnology company focused on advancing novel DNA writing technologies. This acquisition has expanded Intellia’s industry-leading genome editing toolbox by adding a platform that is highly complementary to its existing CRISPR/Cas9 and base editing technologies.

Key Market Stakeholders:

Genome editing/genome engineering product manufacturers

Suppliers and distributors of genomic instruments/systems and consumables

Contract manufacturing organizations

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations

Government associations and research institutes

Healthcare associations/institutes

Regulatory authorities

Business research firms

Agricultural companies

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the base editing market by product & service, type, application, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall base editing market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the base editing market in five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, along with their respective key countries

To profile the key players in the base editing market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product & service launches, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships of the leading players in the base editing market

To benchmark players within the base editing market using the ‘Competitive Leadership Mapping’ framework, which analyzes market players based on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

