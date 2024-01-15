Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Expected to Reach $2,134.6 billion by 2031 | CAGR of 6.8%.

Non-alcoholic Drinks

Some of the major restraints associated with the market are stringent government regulations associated with sugary drinks, additives.

Increased awareness of various health problems associated with alcohol has shifted the consumer preference toward non-alcoholic drinks, which drive the growth of the non-alcoholic drinks industry.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Non-alcoholic Drinks Market by Product type, Distribution Channel, and Price Point: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,”

𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1814

The global non-alcoholic drinks market was valued at $820.0Billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,134.6 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.8%.The soft drinks segment is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the global market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead in the future. The market is expected to witness notable growth in the near future, owing to rise in urbanization and increased disposable income in the emerging countries. Moreover, change in lifestyle patterns toward healthy functional food and increase in prevalence of diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle escalates the demand for premium and luxury non-alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the impact of surgein awareness of health and wellness among consumers and millennial generation are expected to boost the demand for non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, broad range of preferences and innovative packaging play pivotal role in the market growth. Some of the major restraints associated with the market are stringent government regulations associated with sugary drinks, additives, and preservatives causing hazardous health effects such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Key players profiled in the report include A.G. Barr, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Dydo Drinco, Attitude Drinks, Co., Livewire Energy; Calcol, Inc., Danone, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and the Coca-Cola Company. Other major players (not profiled in report) in the industry are Kraft Foods Group, Inc., Suja Life, LLC, FreshBev, Pressed Juicery, Suntory Beverage & Food, Unilever, Asahi Group, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, and Kirin Holdings Co.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ca53f6c32d9d8670d526babb545f69b1

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

- By product type, the market size of soft drinks segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

- Soft drinks account for nearly 45.87% and 51.40%, by revenue and volume, respectively, followed by bottled water, and dairy drinks.

- By distribution channel, specialty store is the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing interest in customized products that are offering more honey-sweetened foods and drinks.

- By price point, premium category is anticipated to grow with thehighest CAGR during the forecast period.

- By region, Asia-Pacificledin terms of the global non-alcoholic drinks market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

However, several companies have launched sugar-free drinks and diet & low caffeine content drinks due to advancements in R&D activities. Furthermore, companies develop organic drinks with natural preservatives and additives. For instance, Blue Sky Beverage Co. manufactures natural beverages without preservatives or artificial colors or flavors. These new developments are projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Government regulations associated with alcohol beverages and growth in disposable income in the emerging economies are the prime factors that result in significant growth in demand for non-alcoholic beverages. However, rise in awareness toward adverse health impacts due to excessive intake of drinks is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1814

The non-alcoholic drinks market is segmented based on the product type and geography. By product type, the market can be segmented into soft drinks, tea & coffee, energy drinks, juices, bottled water, dairy drinks, and others. By distribution channel, the study covers supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retails, and others. By price point, the market is segmentedinto standard, premium, and luxury categories. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, France, Poland, Netherlands, Hungary, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, Africa)

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1814

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.0% during 2022-2031, owing to the increase in westernization and adaption of innovative ingredienst in non-alcoholic drinks.

Online retail segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.5% during 2022-2031, owing to the increased production penetration and increasing mobile users.

Premium segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2031, owing to the increased usage of quality and novel ingredients among the consumers.

Juice segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2031, owing to the increased demand of nutritional diet and drinks among the consumers in their fast-paced lifestyle.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.