Trans Canada Trail’s Blahs to Ahhhs Campaign Is an Adventurous (and Affordable) Way to Beat the Winter Blues

Blue Monday marks the fourth annual winter wellness initiative on the world’s longest trail network

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the winter chill sets in, Trans Canada Trail is excited to announce the launch of its fourth-annual Blahs to Ahhhs winter wellness campaign . Starting on Blue Monday and running through mid-March, the campaign encourages people of all ages to embrace the outdoors and discover the transformative power of the world's longest trail network.



The campaign – a nation-wide initiative to encourage winter trail use – calls on fresh air fanatics, adventurers, trail lovers and everyone in between to share how they are turning their winter “blahs” into “ahhhs” during the coldest months of the year. The Trans Canada Trail – a 28,000 km trail network – presents countless opportunities for adventure, joy, exploration and activity all winter long.



You’re not alone; 98 percent of trail users access the Trail to improve mental health or relieve stress. Whether you want to spend time on your own, gather with friends, meditate, exercise or connect with nature, the Trail is a perfect setting. Connect with your community: More than 80 percent of people in Canada live within 30 minutes of the Trail, making it a wonderful place to gather with the friends and family you know, and meet the ones you don’t.

Every single kilometre of the Trail is an adventure waiting to happen. Explore our map to see where you can try winter hiking, trail running, snow shoeing, fat-biking or cross-country skiing along the trail. Don’t worry about the bill: The Trans Canada Trail is affordable for everyone, every day of the year. While the cost of housing, goods and activities increase, the Trail remains a free or low-cost space for physical activity, gathering and fun from coast to coast to coast.



“The Blahs to Ahhhs campaign is a reminder for us all that the Trans Canada Trail is a wonderful space to exercise, explore and gather – regardless of the weather,” says Meghan Reddick, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer at Trans Canada Trail. “In a world where isolation and loneliness are all too common, the Trail is the perfect place to connect with one another, our communities and the many winter wonderlands across Canada.”

Share Your Ahhhs

The Blahs to Ahhhs campaign invites trail users to showcase how they turn their Blahs to Ahhhs on the Trans Canada Trail. Participants can win prizes by sharing their photos or videos on social media, using the hashtags #Blahs2Ahhhs and #TransCanadaTrail.

"Winter on the Trans Canada Trail is an adventure waiting to unfold, and an experience that connects us all. We can embrace the season together on Canada’s iconic trail network,” says Reddick.

Trans Canada Trail's Blahs to Ahhhs winter wellness campaign is presented by TD Bank Group.

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada’s diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

