Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) will be held on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 commencing at 11:00 am (AEDT) at the Victoria Hotel, 215 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia (the “Meeting”).



Further to the Company’s press release of November 20, 2023, the Meeting has been called to seek approval of two resolutions:

Ratification of prior issue of 62,996,490 new shares to Tranche 1 Participants, eligible professional and sophisticated investors Issue of 15,185,328 new shares to Tranche 2 participant Jinping (Singapore) Mining Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd.

Materials for the Meeting have been mailed to shareholders of record and are available for review on the Company’s website or on the Company’s SEDAR profile.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Executive Chairman.

For further information, please contact:

Colin Moorhead

Executive Chair & Managing Director

P: +61 2 8280 7497

E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com

W: www.xanadumines.com

Spencer Cole

Chief Financial Officer

P: +61 2 8280 7497

E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com









