New West Public Affairs Welcomes Faith Chipman as Newest Addition to Ontario Team

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New West Public Affairs today announced that Faith Chipman has joined the team as a senior consultant, based in Toronto. Faith brings significant public sector and private sector experience to the service of clients as they navigate the challenging public affairs environment at Queen’s Park and Parliament Hill.



"Faith's addition to our team is a significant milestone for New West Public Affairs. Her deep understanding of public policy and regulatory affairs, combined with her international experience and language skills, make her an ideal fit for our expanding operations in Ontario," said Monte Solberg, CEO of New West Public Affairs. "We are confident that Faith will play a pivotal role in further strengthening our capabilities to deliver results for our clients."

Chipman is an accomplished professional in regulatory and government affairs, and joins New West after a successful tenure at the Canadian Standards Association (CSA Group), where she led the Ontario and US-Canada Government Relations practice. She also served in the Government of Ontario in the public service and as a political staffer in a Minister’s office.

She has worked with stakeholders in addressing challenges in several sectors, including automotive, aerospace, international trade, manufacturing, healthcare, and infrastructure. Chipman has significant international expertise, having studied abroad and earning a BA Honours degree in Global Development Studies and an MA in Cultural Studies from Queen’s University. Born and raised in Ontario, she also speaks Mandarin, French, and Spanish.

"I am excited to join New West Public Affairs and contribute to its mission of providing top-tier advisory services,” says Chipman. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to benefit our clients and help them navigate the complex landscape of public policy and government relations."

Learn more about New West Public Affairs here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/414b4aae-4fc2-49aa-8151-74f2668b1e04





Media contact: Christine Myatt, Director of Communications christine.myatt@newwestpublicaffairs.ca