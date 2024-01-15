PHILIPPINES, January 15 - Press Release

January 14, 2024 Bong Go calls for accountability in the wake of Panay Island's recent power outage, urging authorities to identify and address the root causes of the crisis Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has called for accountability, emphasizing the need to identify and address the root causes of the power outage in the wake of the recent power crisis that plagued Panay Island. The senator also stressed the impact of the power failure on local communities, businesses, and essential services. In an ambush interview on Friday, January 12, after attending the groundbreaking for a Super Health Center in Navotas City, Go, addressing the economic losses incurred due to the power outage, stated, "accountability nga po. Dapat mayroong held accountable dito sa nangyaring brownout at hindi po dapat maulit ito." He highlighted the widespread disruption caused by even a minute-long outage, raising concerns over damaged appliances and the broader implications for the public. "Isang minutong brownout, apektado... kapag napatay ang kuryente, nasisira ang appliances eh... Sinong mananagot dito? Dapat po ay mayroong maging accountable at mayroong managot dito," he added. Go expressed his dismay, particularly due to the three-day blackout in Panay Island, and the significant impact on hospitals, schools, and local businesses. "Nakakalungkot at nakakdismaya. Tatlong araw yung nagkaroon ng brownout sa Panay Island at sa mga kababayan nating Ilonggo, mga kamag-anak ko dyan sa Panay Island ay nababahala dahil maraming apektado," Go remarked. Underlining the domino effect of these power outages and as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography , Go emphasized, "yung ospital kapag nag-brownout may mga pasyente, buhay po ng Pilipino ang nakataya dito. At yung eskwelahan po na 'pag naantala, natitigil yung klase, nababahala tayo dyan at marami pong negosyo na nalulugi at mawawalan ng trabaho kapag nalugi ang negosyo." Go then strongly supported President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive for a thorough investigation by concerned agencies particularly the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). He concurred with the President's order, stating, "Dapat po ay mayroong managot dito. At sang-ayon naman tayo sa order ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos na tingnan nang mabuti ng ERC, trabaho po nila ito, and to check kung sino po ang accountable." The recent Senate Committee on Energy inquiry, led by Senator Raffy Tulfo, addressed the misleading claims surrounding the power plant of the Panay Energy Development Corp. (PEDC). The inquiry revealed an imbalance in the grid caused by higher demand than supply, leading to the recent crisis. President Marcos Jr.'s response included an order for the ERC to reset the rates of National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to ensure compliance with its obligations and grid stability. Senator Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Coming on Public Services, echoed the need for a thorough performance review of NGCP. The possibility of revising penalties and reviewing or revoking NGCP's franchise was raised as a means to address the inefficiencies and mismanagement that led to the massive blackout. On January 5, the NGCP announced the full restoration of loads following the synchronization of the Palm Concepcion Power Corp. (PCPC) to the grid, marking an end to the days-long outages that had significantly affected the region.