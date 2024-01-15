U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market Rising Trends & Share Analysis Report is Expected to Reach USD 6,973.7 Million By 2032

U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market

The U.S. market is witnessing an increase in demand for natural and organic baby formula products.

The increase in amount of women participation in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula are the factors that are driving the growth of U.S. baby infant formula market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market by Product Type (Infant Milk, Follow-On Milk, Specialty Baby Milk, and Growing-Up Milk), Ingredients (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Stores, Specialty Stores, Hard Discounter Stores and Others) and Source (Regular, Organic, Milk with HMO, Goat Milk, Plant Based Formula, and Others), Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the U.S. baby infant formula market was valued at $3,962.7 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $6,973.7 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11214

Breastfeeding is not always possible for working moms; hence, baby formula serves as a viable substitute for newborns as its composition is similar to that of breast milk. Nucleotides are components of infant formulae that are required for metabolic functions such as the breakdown of energy and enzymatic reactions. These nucleotides serve as the building blocks for DNA and RNA, which are required for regular physiological activities. Furthermore, iron-rich infant formula aids in the prevention of anemia. In addition, probiotics are used in a variety of newborn formulae to help prevent diarrhea, relieve colic, and lower the likelihood of food allergies.

Key Players

Players operating in the U.S. baby infant formula market Opportunities and developmental strategies to expand their U.S. baby infant formula market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Arla Foods amba, Aussie Bubs, Bobbie, Danone S.A., Dana Dairy Group Ltd., ByHeart, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc., Holle Baby Foods AG, Kabrita USA, Nature's One, LLC, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group LTD., and The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/261e424501a64e5cda13f2204c95acb6

Based on product type, the infant milk segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than three-fifths of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to its composition of vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, and higher levels of iron than other formulas to compensate for nutritional deficiencies, which may occur in the transition phase of infant nutrition.

On the basis of the ingredients, the carbohydrate segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for less than three-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Carbohydrates are an important source of energy for growing infants, as they account for almost 40% of their daily energy intake.

On the basis of the source, the regular segment dominated the market in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11214

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the U.S. baby infant formula market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

In 2022, on the basis of type, the infant milk is segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. baby infant formula industry, in terms of value.

According to the U.S. baby infant formula market analysis, on the basis of ingredients, carbohydrate segment generated the highest revenue in 2022, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

According to the U.S. baby infant formula market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment garnered the highest revenue in 2022, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

According to the U.S. baby infant formula market demand, on the basis of source, the regular segment was the major revenue contributor in 2022, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the U.S. baby infant formula market forecast period.

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11214

The U.S. baby infant formula market is segmented into type, ingredient, distribution channel, and source. Depending on type, the market is segregated into infant milk, follow-on-milk, specialty baby milk, and growing-up milk. On the basis of ingredient, it is fragmented into carbohydrate, fat, protein, minerals, vitamins, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacy/medical stores, specialty stores, hard discounter stores, and others. By source, it is categorized into regular, organic, milk with HMO, goat milk, plant-based formula, and others.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Baby Drinks Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/03/14/2402706/0/en/Global-Baby-Drinks-Market-to-Generate-67-10-Billion-by-2031-Allied-Market-Research.html

Infant Nutrition Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infant-nutrition-market-to-reach-61-6-bn-globally-by-2026-at-7-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301107444.html

Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/17/2001989/0/en/Asia-Pacific-Baby-Infant-Formula-Market-to-reach-26-8-billion-by-2026-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.