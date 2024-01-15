EMU Faculty of Communication and Famagusta City Museum Association Initiate Collaborative Work for City Museum

A collaboration protocol aiming to preserve, develop, and archive the cultural heritage and memory in Famagusta has been signed between Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Communication and Famagusta City Museum Association (FCMA) on 11 January, 2024, Thursday, at 15:30 at EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç’s office. Present at the signing ceremony were EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, FCMA Executive Board Chair Prof. Dr. Uğur Ulaş Dağlı, Dean of EMU Faculty of Communication Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy, Coordinator of EMU Digital, Strategic Marketing Office, and also a member of FCMA Executive Board Assist. Prof. Dr. Raziye Nevzat, and FCMA Executive Board Members Serap Kanay and Assist. Prof. Dr. Nafia Akdeniz. Prof. Dr. Kılıç and Prof. Dr. Dağlı signed the said protocol.

"Our Collaboration is Important for the City"

Speaking at the ceremony, FCMA Executive Board Chair Prof. Dr. Uğur Ulaş Dağlı started by expressing gratitude to EMU. Prof. Dr. Dağlı stated that FCMA has made significant progress with its strong team and emphasized their goal of collecting, bringing together, interpreting, exhibiting, and archiving the cultural tangible and intangible heritage of Famagusta. Highlighting their beautiful collaboration with Famagusta Municipality on turning the number 6 embrasure under the walls in Famagusta into a city museum, Prof. Dr. Dağlı mentioned the ongoing repair and renovation works. rof. Dr. Dağlı stated that the association is collaborating with museologists on how the city museum will be exhibited and on exhibition methods. She also mentioned that they are actively working on the creation of the city's memory. Prof. Dr. Dağlı emphasized the significance of the collaboration with the EMU Faculty of Communication for both the association and the city. She also underscored the importance of creating the memory of the 2,300-year-old city of Famagusta and showcasing this memory to pass it on to future generations.

"We Value Collaborations with Civil Society Organizations"

Dean of EMU Faculty of Communication Prof. Dr. Metin Ersoy emphasized the value they place on collaborations with civil society organizations, stating that such collaborations are essential for the university's mission. Expressing happiness for the contribution of EMU Faculty of Communication to Famagusta, civil society organizations, and the ongoing efforts related to memory initiated by FCMA, Prof. Dr. Ersoy noted the faculty's qualified staff and infrastructure. Prof. Dr. Ersoy also mentioned that the faculty would be the starting point for the project and later other units and faculties of EMU could contribute to the process. Prof. Dr. Ersoy thanked EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç and FCMA for their contributions and wished success for the protocol. He highlighted that one of the recent visions of EMU Faculty of Communication is integration with society and leaving a mark on the memory.

"We Are Excited to Start a Strong Collaboration"

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç expressed the university's excitement about initiating a strong collaboration between the university and FCMA through this protocol. He underlined that EMU is a unique institution worldwide in terms of the relationship between the university and the city. Proud of the successful work carried out by EMU Faculty of Communication, Prof. Dr. Kılıç stated that the contributions of the faculty to creating a museum that adds value to the cultural memory of society and bridges the past to the present make the university proud. Prof. Dr. Kılıç reassured that EMU is always ready to serve the community and thanked Prof. Dr. Ersoy, Prof. Dr. Dağlı, FCMA Executive Board Members, and all colleagues contributing to the project.