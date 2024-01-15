Taking Flight : Trends and Insights in the Commercial Aircraft Market Forecast, 2020-2030

Commercial Aircraft Market Trend

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟏𝟐𝟖.𝟐𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟗𝟐.𝟕𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global commercial aircraft market share in in North America, owing to increase in demand for air travel in the U.S. and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable and efficient commercial aircraft. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise air passenger traffic across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Depending on size, Narrow body segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for narrow body commercial aircraft that are purchased by hundreds of airlines operating across the globe.

As per the application, passenger segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to high demand for commercial aircraft for air travel by passengers globally.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The COVID-19 impact on the commercial aircraft market trends is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import-export activities for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in demand for air travel and thousands of planes were grounded across the globe.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced commercial aircraft manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delayed activities and initiatives regarding development of commercial aircraft components across the globe.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By aircraft size, the freighter segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the cargo segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Textron Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Airbus Group

The Boeing Company

Dassault Aviation

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Embraer S.A.

General Electric

