Dumpling Market Forecasts 8.9% CAGR; to Reach US$ 130.2 Bn by 2033, Dominated by Asia Pacific - Marketresearch.biz Report

According to Marketresearch.biz, the growing popularity of Asian cuisine is driving the demand for dumplings. Companies capitalizing on this trend by offering authentic and high-quality Asian-inspired dumplings profit from the diverse exploration of cultural foods, contributing significantly to market expansion.

New York, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dumplings market was valued at USD 56.7 billion in 2023 with considerable growth and is estimated to reach USD 130.2 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 8.9%.

The market flourishes on the rich range and taste offerings, with almost every country contributing its own unique style, shapes, sizes, versions, and stuffing. Originating from China, the foundation of dumplings, this global favorite food has gone beyond borders.





A substantial trend transforming the market is the rise in demand for non-additives, organic, and natural options, predominantly in packaged and canned forms. As urbanization accelerates, consumers are gradually inclined toward products that line up with a healthier lifestyle. Frozen dumplings are taking advantage of the fame and popularity of instant food, which provides a time-saving, nutritious, and delicious substitute. Brands are deliberately expanding into niche markets, forfeiting the frozen dumpling's remarkable market expansion.

These can be preserved for over six months when managed properly. Frozen dumplings offer an excellent solution for those who prefer to avoid physical store visits. This surge in demand, tied to augmented disposable income and urbanization, is boosting significant growth in the dumpling market. Manufacturers, significantly reliant on consumer choices, are mixing customary and innovative flavors, to ensure the relevance of their contributions in an ever-evolving food sector. As the global craving for dumplings continues to develop, the forecast promises an consistent period of expansion for the dumpling market, emphasizing the vital role of flexibility and quality in the industry's success.

Key Takeaways

Meat dumplings hold a strong position in the filling market segment as are mainly driven by traditional recipes all across the different styles of cuisines, particularly in Asian countries where dumplings are indispensable.

is the market leader in the End-user segment as they are easy to cook and convenient food options. APAC is leading the global dumpling market segment due to the surge in the popularity of Asian cuisine and the craving for authentic food experiences.

Driving Factors

Rising Popularity of Asian Cuisine

The rising demand for dumplings could be directly attributed to the growing popularity of Asian food. Consumers are constantly looking for the flavor and experience associated with Asian cooking. Companies specializing in dumplings, whether customary or innovative, get profit from this trend by meeting the market demand for authentic and high-quality Asian-inspired dumplings. The rise of a more diverse exploration of cultural foods aligns with this trend, contributing significantly to the expansion of the dumpling market.

Adoption of Healthy Frozen Dumplings

With an increasing awareness of health and wellness, consumers are in search of appropriate food options that don't compromise nutritional value. Frozen dumplings that are low in calories, high in protein, or made with whole ingredients satisfy this demand. Manufacturers are retorting by providing a wide range of healthier frozen dumpling choices, comprising those made with organic ingredients, plant-based fillings, and gluten-free dough. This change is predominantly appealing to health-conscious consumers who value expediency but are watchful of their dietary choices.

Restraining Factors

Excessive Sodium and Fat Content

Consumers have become choosier about the foods they consume due to a surge in awareness surrounding health issues. Many individuals favor foods with lower sodium and fat contents, like those available in canned or frozen ranges of dumplings, which contain higher levels of these elements to add flavor or extend their shelf life. This leads to health risks and a change in consumer inclination towards healthier options, possibly lessening demand for dumplings in more health-conscious segments of the market.

Growth Opportunities

Globalization of Food Culture

Dumplings are the most preferred food items that have crossed all cultural boundaries to become a favorite and distinguishable food item worldwide. The increasing demand to eat a variety of cuisines, which includes Asian tastes, has boosted the demand for dumplings as a top global food item. Most Manufacturers and hotel owners follow this trend and provide authentic and fusion dumpling alternatives that are well-positioned for market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 56.7 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 130.2 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 8.9% from 2024 to 2033 Asia Pacific Region Revenue Share 45% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2034

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the regional market segment. This supremacy is due to the region’s rich cooking traditions, where dumplings are indispensable in many countries' cuisines. The high market share is compelled by a large consumer base with a deep traditional compassion for dumplings, diverse styles, and flavors, particularly in each country, and the prevalent popularity of Asian cuisine globally. Asia Pacific is inclined by the strong existence of local and regional food businesses that focus on dumplings, along with increasing international exposure and acceptance of Asian cuisine. The increasing preference for convenient and fast food options can also have a notable impact on the rising popularity of frozen, ready-to-cook dumplings in the market.

Segment Analysis

Meat dumplings are the market leader in the filling segment. It is specifically driven by customary food recipes and their rise in popularity as well as acceptance of Asian cuisines globally. A wide range of food flavors like pork, beef, chicken, and seafood provide rich flavors, tempting textures, and versatile preparation techniques. While vegetable dumplings are increasing in popularity, particularly among health-conscious and vegetarian consumers, the domination of meat dumplings succeeds due to global demand for protein-rich food.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the distribution channel segment due to wide varieties of frozen and fresh alternatives, capitalizing on their accessibility and global presence. Restaurants offer freshly made, regionally influenced dumplings, while online markets meet the upsurge in demand for home delivery. Specialty stores and direct sales further contribute to the various distribution channels in the dumpling market.

Household consumption leads the end-user segment which is driven by the surge in requirement for more convenient and multiple meal options. Frozen and ready-to-cook dumplings fulfill this demand for variety and ease, particularly for busy professionals. The food service sector contributes considerably, offering traditional culinary experiences.

Segments Covered in this Report

By Filling

Meat Dumplings

Vegetable Dumplings

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/ Hypermarkets

Restaurants & Joints

Online Markets

Other Distribution Channels

By End-User

Household Consumption

Food Service

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The dumpling market is formed by global food market giants like CJ CheilJedang and Sanquan Food in Asia, swaying trends with customary and new offerings. General Mills and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. have a global market presence, underlining quality and fulfilling different cultural tastes. In North America, J&J Snack Foods Corp and InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises aim for a fast-paced lifestyle, while Hakka Pty Ltd and Day-Lee Foods, Inc. emphasize authenticity for specific ethnic communities and gourmet markets.

Key Market Players

CJ CheilJedang

General Mills

Sanquan Food

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

J&J Snack Foods Corp

Hakka Pty Ltd

Day-Lee Foods, Inc.

Synear

Wei Chuan Foods

CPF

Way Fong

Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc

InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises

Mo's Foods

Other Players

Recent Development

In May 2023 , Sobo Foods emerged from stealth with $1 million in funding. Eric Wu, co-founder of Sobo Foods, mentions the lack of better-for-you products in the Asian section of the frozen food aisle and the need for a modern, culturally sensitive branding approach.

, Sobo Foods emerged from stealth with $1 million in funding. Eric Wu, co-founder of Sobo Foods, mentions the lack of better-for-you products in the Asian section of the frozen food aisle and the need for a modern, culturally sensitive branding approach. In April 2023 , Cristine Struble on Fansided.com highlights the testing of the Panda Express Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings. These dumplings are considered a potential game changer for the popular restaurant brand.

, Cristine Struble on Fansided.com highlights the testing of the Panda Express Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings. These dumplings are considered a potential game changer for the popular restaurant brand. In 2023, Mei Mei Dumplings aims to expand its presence by wholesaling its products to grocery stores. With the additional factory space in their new location, they plan to scale up production from making 15,000 dumplings a week to double or triple that volume.

