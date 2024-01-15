Georgia: Grant opportunity for small businesses in Kakheti and Imereti regions

The Georgian Network of Protection from Violence has announced a competition for small business initiatives in six municipalities of Kakheti and Imereti (Zestafoni, Tskaltubo, Vani, Kvareli, Lagodekhi Gurjaani).

The call is launched as part of the EU-funded project ‘Rapid regional development in Imereti and Kakheti’, financed within the framework of the fourth phase of the EU’s ‘European Neighborhood Programme for Agriculture and Rural Development’ (ENPARD IV).

The project aims to empower vulnerable groups, foster employment, and enhance the economic landscape within these municipalities. This grant call will encourage the creation and development of local small and medium-sized businesses in the target regions by facilitating access to finance.

The deadline for applications is 29 January 2024.

