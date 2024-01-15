Driving Innovation : Exploring the Automotive Semiconductor Market Forecast, 2023-2032
EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Semiconductor Market by Component (Processor, Analog IC, Discrete Power, Sensor, Memory, Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion Type (Internal combustion engine, Electric) and Application (Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics and Infotainment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟓𝟗.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟓𝟑.𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
The key players profiled in the automotive semiconductor industry report include 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲, 𝐍𝐗𝐏 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐚𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐑𝐎𝐇𝐌 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐓𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝
Europe is the second largest market for the satellite ground station in 2022. The automotive semiconductor market in Europe is a dynamic mix of countries, with each making a special contribution to the expansion of the sector. The strong automotive market in Germany, which offers both high-end and entry-level vehicles, is driving up semiconductor demand as the sector shifts toward autonomous capabilities. The desire for electronic components, especially semiconductors, is being fueled by France's efforts to develop electric vehicles to achieve its emission limits. This demand is being further backed by substantial public investments. Efforts in the Netherlands and contracts by Stellantis with chip makers in Europe are boosting chip supply stability for advanced computing and electric vehicles, strengthening Europe's role in the growing automotive semiconductor market.
Moreover, the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) has increased demand for parts that can handle increasing power consumption in automotive systems. Prominent player in automotive technology have launched these discrete power solutions. For instance, in January 2023, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation introduced automotive 40V N-channel power MOSFETs, named "XPQR3004PB" and "XPQ1R004PB," featuring a new L-TOGL (Large Transistor Outline Gull-wing Leads) package. These MOSFETs offer a high drain current rating combined with low On-resistance. The newly launched products utilize Toshiba's innovative L-TOGL package, designed to support substantial currents, minimize resistance, and enhance heat dissipation.
Moreover, memory is considered as an initial component in semiconductors used in automobiles due to the increased advantages offered by the component such as huge storage space as well as quick data accessibility. Moreover, the key players operating in the industry are offering superior quality memory units for application in vehicles. For instance, in July 2023, Samsung Electronics, a global player in advance semiconductor technology, officially commenced large-scale production of its latest automotive Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 3.1 memory solution, tailored for in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. This innovative solution sets a new industry benchmark for energy efficiency, allowing automakers to deliver an unparalleled mobility experience to their customers.
Furthermore, Application-Specific Standard Product (ASSP) may integrate multiple functions on a single chip, which reduces the size and complexity of automotive systems. This integration can lead to cost savings and improved performance in automotive applications. For instance, in April 2022, HOLTEK introduced a smart battery charger solution to the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market. The HT45F5Q-xx series of ASSP microcontrollers (MCUs) feature an integrated battery charger module, which increases battery lifespan by eliminating the need for external components and reducing design complexity. Development like this eventually leads to the growth of the others segment in the global market.
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐫 :
The going on Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a significant influence on the automotive semiconductor business. The conflict's tensions and disruptions have had serious ramifications for the sector. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has the potential to exacerbate semiconductor supply chain difficulties and chip scarcity, both of which have plagued the industry for the previous two years. The most pressing worry is the availability of specific raw materials used in the fabrication of semiconductors, such as neon and palladium.
Overall, the Russian-Ukraine situation has impacted consumer behavior, worsened semiconductor shortages, and posed supply chain challenges. Geopolitical events have a huge impact on the automotive semiconductor market share, and companies are trying to deal with these challenges while reviewing their strategies to provide stability and continuity in the face of these risky scenarios.
𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :
By component, the analog IC is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in automotive semiconductor market size in the near future.
By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in automotive semiconductor market in the near future.
By propulsion type, the internal combustion engine segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in automotive semiconductor market in the near future.
By application, the telematics and infotainment segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in automotive semiconductor market in the near future.
By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
