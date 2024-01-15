Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market worth USD 5,16,759.3 Million By 2030 - Exclusive Report by AMR

Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market

The rise in popularity of e-commerce and increase in consumer engagement in online platforms favored the demand for animal and marine fats and oils.

Rise in demand for animal fats in the food & beverage industry and surge in demand from downstream sectors have boosted the growth of the global animal and marine fats and oils market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for animal fats in the food & beverage industry and surge in demand from downstream sectors have boosted the growth of the global animal and marine fats and oils market. However, high capital investments in extraction, health concerns related to excessive consumption of fats and oils, and regulations related to labelling of fat & oil production and its safety issues hinder the market growth. The global animal and marine fats and oils market size was valued at $2,22,335.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,16,759.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The global animal and marine fats and oils market growth is majorly driven by increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from the foodservice sector and rise in use of lard in the baking industry as bread spreads. In addition, the market for animal fat has expanded rapidly as a result of increased demand from downstream industries such as biodiesel, food, oleo chemical, and pet food. Consumers in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, prefer lard over butter in baked goods, thus driving the demand for animal fats.

Based on source, the animal segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around 98% of the market. However, the marine segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global animal and marine fats and oils industry include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Australian Tallow Producers, Baker Commodities Inc., Cargill, Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd., Darling industries, Darling Ingredients, Inc., IFFCO, Jacob Stern & Sons Tallow, SARIA SE & Co. KG, Tallow Products Pty Ltd, Ten Kate Vetten BV, and York Foods Pty Ltd..

The global animal and marine fats and oils market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

According to the animal and marine fats and oils market trends, based on the application, the biodiesel segment is expected to witness a significant growth due to growing demand for biodiesel owing to the rising environmental concerns.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, the UAE, and the rest of LAMEA). As per the animal and marine fats and oils market forecast, the Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth rate due to the growing penetration of food services and restaurant chains coupled with increasing demand for food and rising disposable income.

Proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, fats, and minerals can all be found in a variety of foods and beverages. Animal fats are necessary for cell growth and the protection of organs in the body. Furthermore, fats play an important role in a variety of biological functions, including the production of hormones and the regulation of vitamins. Thus, animal and marine fats are classified into different groups, including saturated, monounsaturated, trans, and polyunsaturated fats, each of which has a different effect on cholesterol levels. These factors are boosting the growth of the industry during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

The market was valued at $2,524.5 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,16,759.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

By product type, the lard segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on source, the animal segment was valued at $ 2,19,765.5 million, accounting for 98.8% of the global animal and marine fats and oils market.

In 2020, Europe was the most prominent market, and is projected to reach $ 1,76,164.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on source, the animal segment dominates the market, garnering around 98% of the global animal and marine fats and oils market share in 2020. Marine segment is expected to witness highest growth rate owing to its rising demand in the food industry and will contribute exponentially in the growth of the overall animal and marine fats and oils market industry.

