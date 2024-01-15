HotelsByDay and The Westin Atlanta Announce a Collaboration for Enhanced Day Use Accommodations

Spacious lobby of The Westin Atlanta Airport with modern decor, plush seating areas, and the hotel's illuminated sign providing a warm welcome to guests.

Step into a haven of tranquility at The Westin Atlanta Airport – where every daycation is a luxurious pause.

HotelsByDay logo - Work.Stay.Play.

Chic bar area inside The Westin Atlanta Airport with warm wooden tones, inviting bar stools, and a glimpse of the evening sky through large windows.

Sip back and relax at The Westin Atlanta Airport's vibrant bar.

Enclosed pool area at The Westin Atlanta Airport, with crystal clear waters, surrounded by loungers and lush greenery under a geometric glass roof.

Dive into serenity at The Westin Atlanta Airport's indoor pool – where every swim is a stroke of calm.

A well-appointed guest room at The Westin Atlanta Airport featuring a plush bed, modern desk, large window with scenic views, and contemporary furnishings.

Recharge in style with stunning views – where comfort meets the horizon.

HotelsByDay partners with The Westin Atlanta to elevate day use stays, blending flexible booking with upscale amenities for a superior daycation experience.

Partnering with The Westin Atlanta is like adding a splash of champagne to our day use offerings. We're elevating the experience of day use accommodations with an upscale touch and a lot of fun.”
— Yannis Moati, Founder & CEO HotelsByDay
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HotelsByDay is excited to announce its collaboration with The Westin Atlanta, a prestigious member of Marriott’s brand portfolio. This partnership marks a significant step towards offering an enhanced experience for guests seeking upscale, sustainable day use accommodations.

Yannis Moati, Founder and CEO of HotelsByDay, commented on the partnership, "Partnering with The Westin Atlanta is like adding a splash of champagne to our day use offerings. We're elevating the experience of day use accommodations with an upscale touch and a lot of fun."

The collaboration between HotelsByDay and The Westin Atlanta redefines the concept of day use accommodations. It combines the flexibility and innovation of HotelsByDay with the luxurious amenities and commitment to wellness and sustainability that The Westin Atlanta is renowned for. This partnership offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a day of relaxation, work, or leisure in a high-quality environment, complete with signature Westin amenities.

The partnership with The Westin Atlanta, a Marriott brand, benefits from Marriott's comprehensive sustainability policy. This includes the implementation of eco-friendly amenities, energy-saving measures, and waste reduction initiatives at The Westin Atlanta, showcasing Marriott's commitment to environmental responsibility.

In addition to the day-use offerings, guests are encouraged to explore the Masterkey loyalty points program from HotelsByDay, which rewards frequent users with points redeemable for various perks, enhancing the overall experience.

About HotelsByDay:

HotelsByDay is a global marketplace for daytime hotel experiences, redefining how people interact with hotels. Catering to locals, business professionals, travelers, and those seeking a unique retreat, HotelsByDay offers flexible room hours for daycations, work, meetings, layovers, or a quick refresh and day passes for pool, gym, spa, and parking. For more information, please visit hotelsbyday.com.

About The Westin Atlanta Airport:

The Westin Atlanta Airport, renowned for its upscale accommodations, appeals to business and leisure travelers, and now daycationers. With signature amenities like the Heavenly Bed and Heavenly Bath, The Westin Atlanta Airport provides a holistic and rejuvenating experience. It aligns with Marriott’s commitment to sustainability and is dedicated to making a positive and sustainable impact.

For more information and to book your next daycation, visit HotelsByDay.com.

Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Layover at Atlanta Airport? Recharge the batteries with #HotelsByDay

You just read:

HotelsByDay and The Westin Atlanta Announce a Collaboration for Enhanced Day Use Accommodations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yannis Moati
HotelsByDay
+1 415-937-6656
Company/Organization
Hotels By Day LLC
64 Beaver street - Ste 514
New York, New York, 10004
United States
+1 415-937-6656
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

HotelsByDay, founded by travel visionary Yannis Moati, is reshaping the hospitality landscape by offering flexible hotel room bookings from a few hours to an entire day. Drawing on 15 years of travel industry expertise, Yannis identified a niche for transient room use in today's fast-paced 'on-demand' economy. HotelsByDay meets the needs of modern travelers seeking a place to rest, work, or refresh during layovers with customizable time bands. This innovative approach not only enhances guest convenience but also provides hotels with a smart strategy to optimize revenue from their unbooked inventory, making every hour count.

flexible hotel room bookings

More From This Author
HotelsByDay and The Westin Atlanta Announce a Collaboration for Enhanced Day Use Accommodations
HotelsByDay and Le Parc Melrose Usher in Exclusive Daycations in West Hollywood
HotelsByDay and Pullman Airport Miami Launch Innovative Daycation Experience in the Heart of Miami
View All Stories From This Author