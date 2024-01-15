Antenna Market size is Projected to Reach $40.1 billion by 2032 | Registering a CAGR of 9.1%

Antenna Market

The global antenna market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors.

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Antenna Market by P Technology Type (SIMO, MIMO, MISO, Others), by Application (Cellular systems, Radar, WiFi Systems, Others), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunication, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global antenna market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $40.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The Antenna market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of chip antenna in Internet of Things devices, and increase in adoption of chip antenna in consumer electronics industry drives market growth. Moreover, development of 5G is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Antenna market during the forecast period. On the contrary, lack of uniform frequency range for wireless applications is the restraint for Antenna market growth during the forecast period.

An antenna has an essential role to play within the communication systems. It transmits and receives electromagnetic waves within radio wave frequencies. There are several different types of antenna, and each has a specific purpose, size, and shape.

Based on technology type, the MIMO segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global antenna market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in consumer electronics. Moreover, the MIMO segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032, driven by its ability to counter signal degradation and interference ensures its pertinence in delivering consistent connectivity, even in challenging scenarios. Beyond telecommunications, MIMO finds relevance in domains such as autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and industrial automation, where reliable, high-capacity wireless communication holds vital importance.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global antenna market revenue. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032 owing to the increase in adoption of the 5G network which has accelerated due to the rise in connected devices and fast internet connectivity.

Based on end user, the telecommunication segment held the highest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global antenna market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the telecommunication segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in consumer electronics sector.

Businesses can evaluate the Porter's Five Forces Analysis to determine the structure, level of competition, and industry's strengths and weaknesses. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company’s success. The report will be remarkable in its ability to provide worldwide investors with the information they need to make informed judgments about the market. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis.

Competitive Analysis:

The Antenna industry key players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global Antenna industry include:

➣Shenzhen Xinwei Communication Co., Ltd.

➣Antcom Corporation

➣Molex

➣PCTEL, Inc.

➣STI-CO

➣Panorama Antennas

Top Impacting Factors:

