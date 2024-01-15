Dry Wine Yeast Market Surges with Global Demand and Innovation : Pouring Success

Dry Wine Yeast Market Size

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Dry Wine Yeast Market," The dry wine yeast market size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.

Dry wine yeast is a type of dehydrated yeast employed in winemaking to aid in the fermentation process. Yeasts are microorganisms that digest grape juice sugars and convert them to alcohol and carbon dioxide. Winemakers opt for dry yeast because it offers long shelf life and consistently performs well than liquid wine yeasts. Dry wine yeast is frequently packaged in sachets or vacuum-sealed packages. Given that they are inactive and dehydrated, the yeast cells can survive for a prolonged period. When the yeast cells are rehydrated, the sugars in grape juice may be fermented to create alcohol and carbon dioxide.

Dry wine yeast, a dehydrated microorganism, drives the fermentation process in winemaking. Known for its extended shelf life and consistent performance, it is preferred by winemakers worldwide. Packaged conveniently in sachets or vacuum-sealed, these inactive cells revive when rehydrated, converting grape juice sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially posed challenges to the wine industry. Lockdowns and restrictions impacted wine production and consumption. However, a shift toward home winemaking, driven by a surge in domestic consumption and online shopping, revived the demand for dry wine yeast.

With an increasing global taste for wine, driven by changing preferences, rising disposable incomes, and a growing wine culture, the demand for dry wine yeast is on the rise. Winemakers are relying on specific yeast strains to influence fermentation properties, temperature ranges, and flavor profiles.

Consumers and winemakers alike emphasize environmental awareness and sustainability. This has led to a demand for organic and ecological dry wine yeast solutions, aligning with practices like Fermivin Organic—a certified organic dry yeast.

𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲: The red wine yeast segment dominated the market in 2022, driven by the increasing consumption of red wine, boosting the demand for premium yeast strains suitable for red wine fermentation.

𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿: The commercial segment held sway in 2022, reflecting a growing interest in specialized and regional wine types. Winemakers seek customized yeast solutions to highlight distinctive qualities and flavors.

𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: Direct communication between yeast suppliers and winemakers dominated in 2022, providing improved communication, awareness, and specialized solutions.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻: Europe led the market in 2022, owing to its expertise in producing various wine varieties. The region offers opportunities for yeast producers to develop specialized varieties tailored to each style's requirements.

Key players shaping the market include Lallemand, Inc., Red Star Yeast, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Lesaffre Et Compagnie, and others. Acquisitions, investments, and expansions mark strategic moves within the market.

As home winemaking gains popularity and environmental consciousness grows, the dry wine yeast market is poised for notable growth. The quest for distinctive flavors and consistent quality creates opportunities for innovation and market expansion.

• In September 2022, Lesaffre Et Compagnie acquired Recombia Biosciences which is a biotechnology company specialized in high-throughput genome editing and synthetic biology.

• In August 2021, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. through its joint venture announced to acquire Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co, Ltd ("Bio Sunkeen") in order to expand its portfolio.

• In April 2021, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd. planned to invest 434 million yuan in expansion of yeast extracts.

• In November 2021, Lesaffre Et Compagnie inaugurated its brand-new Baking Center in Dubai in order of expansion strategy to support customers in the United Arab Emirates.

According to the insights of the CXOs, wine is an integral part of European culture, and this cultural trend is increasingly gaining popularity among the European population as Italy, Spain, and France are the top 3 countries that contribute to the majority share of wine consumption. Other than Europe, the popularity of wine is increasing in the Asia-Pacific countries as the young and working-class people in these regions are including wine in their diet, house parties, and occasional drinks. These consumer trends are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, to cater to the market demand and run the manufacturing process smoothly, wine producers are looking for quality wine yeast to fulfill their requirements.

