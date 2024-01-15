Global Trends in K-12 Education: A Comprehensive Market Analysis | 2031

K12 Education Market

The report includes an analysis of the regional & global k12 education market trends, key players, segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global K12 education market generated $103.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $525.7 billion by 2031 witnessing a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Numerous government programs are being implemented to raise the standard of K12 education around the globe. The use of learning analytics in the educational sector has grown in prominence as a result of quick technical advancements. Therefore, educational institutions can provide a customized learning experience. Digital education system adoption is fueled by artificial intelligence., contributing to the K12 education market growth in the upcoming years.

The K–12 education system strives to offer a fundamental elementary education for students from kindergarten through the 12th grade. As schools seek ways to suit students' learning needs, the demand for online courses has increased. Schools with scheduling issues, few curricular options, or difficulty finding highly qualified professors have options with online and blended courses.

Blended learning, a form of online education, incorporates virtual teaching, self-paced web courses, electronic performance support systems, and knowledge management tools. In K–12 schools, especially with geographically separated teachers and students, various electronic communication tools like online chat, video conferencing, and specialized software are utilized. The millennial generation students in K–12 are digital natives, more comfortable with technology than their parents and teachers. Online education for K–12 students is rapidly evolving, combining with face-to-face training to enhance flexibility and meet diverse student needs.

The introduction of K12 education systems may intensify competition within the education sector, but there are crucial issues that the government needs to address before implementing it. Adequate budget allocation for educational requirements is crucial for the success of the K–12 program. The growth of the K12 education industry faced setbacks due to the sudden closure of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic, posing challenges to its development in recent years.

A promising development in K12 education is adaptive learning, a personalized approach adjusting the learning environment based on individual student performance. While higher education has shown more interest in adaptive learning technologies, their advantages, such as formative assessment opportunities, mastery-based learning focus, efficient feedback mechanisms, and idea mapping, are driving market growth in K12 education. Despite these positive trends, factors like budget constraints and the impact of the pandemic pose challenges to the K12 education market's analysis and growth in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The COVID-19 epidemic had a significant impact on almost every sector of life, including schooling. A majority of countries, including the United States, closed their schools in March 2020, as lockdown mechanisms were developed to halt the spread of the virus.

• Numerous challenges arose as educators transitioned from traditional face-to-face learning to digital platforms for remote teaching, needing quick responses and changes to policy and procedures to provide equitable and appropriate remote learning to all students.

• Governments all across the world worked to develop open-source e-learning solutions so that all kids can receive an education regardless of their technical limitations. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic had a prominent impact on the K–12 schooling market.

Based on type, the private segment contributed to the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is because one of the innovations that the global education system has universally accepted and made mandatory for private schools is the K-12 model. In grades K-12, there is a lot of teacher-student interaction, with the teacher encouraging a lot of question-and-answer sessions, assignments, and other activities to help students develop advanced learning habits. However, the public segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. K12 online public schools are attempting to provide a personalized and high-quality education with instructions from state-certified teachers to help the students reach their full potential.

In terms of deployment mode, the on-premise segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global K12 education market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. This is because it's definitely possible to maintain a high level of security with an on-premises solution for schools. On the other hand, the cloud segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. Cloud computing's powerful and affordable features are available to K-12 school districts. These features provide numerous benefits to schools, including reduced data storage costs, elimination of the need for expensive hardware, and improved access and mobility.

Based on spend analysis, the hardware segment contributed to the largest share of around half of the global K12 education market in 2021. E-learning and software solutions provide integrated corporate resource planning tools that allow for the creation of better courses and more effective delivery of classes. On the other hand, the software segment is projected to dominate in terms of revenue and portray the fastest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. This is because, software solutions provide institutions with well-organized enterprise resource planning systems that assist faculty members in developing better courses and effectively managing classrooms and schools.

Leading Market Players:

• Adobe Systems Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

• Oracle Corporation

• Cengage Group

• BLACKBOARD MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

• Microsoft Corporation

• Smart technologies

• International Business Machines Corporation

• D2L corporation

• Pearson media company

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global K12 education market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also highlights the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing toward the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and the emergence of substitutes in the market.

