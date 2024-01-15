PHILIPPINES, January 15 - Press Release

January 15, 2024 EVOSS to attract more RE investments if fully implemented--Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said a comprehensive implementation of the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system will attract more renewable energy (RE) investments and bodes well with the government's thrust towards cleaner energy. The senator noted that the law has yet to be fully implemented, as the completion rate stands at 85% since it was enacted in 2019, based on the November 2023 data of the Department of Energy (DOE). "The environmental and economic benefits that we can derive from using renewable energy are enormous. Aside from generating cleaner energy, renewable fuels would diversify our energy supply and would significantly reduce our dependence on imports. This is why we pushed for the enactment of the EVOSS because the country will greatly benefit from this," he said. Gatchalian made the statement as he renewed calls for the DOE to fully roll out the EVOSS system that is expected to make it easier for prospective investors to develop RE projects in the country. The Bureau of Investments (BOI) recently said more RE projects including the manufacturing of equipment for RE projects are in the pipeline this year. Gatchalian also emphasized that budget utilization for the EVOSS system should be stepped up. He pointed out that while the budget disbursement rate for the EVOSS Act increased to 89% in September 2023 from 13% in 2022, the obligation rate declined to 48% in September 2023 from 83% in 2022. "The DOE should be aggressive in its implementation because EVOSS aims to eliminate any foreseeable impediment to renewable energy investments," said Gatchalian, the main author of Republic Act 11234 or an Act Establishing The Energy Virtual One-Shop For The Purpose Of Streamlining The Permitting Process of Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Projects. "Inaasahan nating mas marami pang mamumuhunan para sa RE projects na papasok sa bansa kung padadaliin natin ang proseso ng pagtatatag ng mga proyekto na ito," he emphasized. For instance, permitting could be expedited through the EVOSS system which aims to eliminate red tape in the energy sector but also to promote a more conducive investment environment for the energy sector. "Kapag naipakita natin sa mga investors na mas madali na para sa kanila ang pagtatayo ng mga RE projects, magiging senyales ito sa iba pang mga investors na mamuhunan sa bansa," he ended. EVOSS makakaakit ng mas maraming RE investments kung ganap na maipatupad --Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang komprehensibong pagpapatupad ng Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system ay makakaakit ng mas maraming renewable energy (RE) investments at nakaayon ito sa layunin ng gobyerno na magkaroon ng mas malinis na enerhiya. Ayon sa senador, hindi pa ganap na naipapatupad ang batas dahil batay sa datos ng Department of Energy (DOE) noong November 2023 ay nasa 85% pa lang ang completion rate mula nang isabatas ito noong 2019. "Napakalaki ng environmental at economic benefits na maaari nating makuha mula sa paggamit ng renewable energy. Bukod sa mas malinis ito, mas marami na rin tayong alternatibong suplay sa renewable fuel kaya makakaiwas tayo sa pag-aangkat ng suplay mula sa ibang bansa. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit itinulak natin ang pagsasabatas ng EVOSS dahil ang bansa ay lubos na makikinabang dito," ayon sa senador. Ang pahayag ni Gatchalian ay kasabay ng panibagong panawagan niya sa DOE na ganap na ilunsad ang EVOSS system na inaasahang magpapadali sa mga prospective investor na bumuo ng RE projects sa bansa. Kamakailan lang ay sinabi ng Bureau of Investments (BOI) na mas maraming RE projects ang inaasahan ngayong taon. Binigyang-diin din ni Gatchalian na dapat pag-ibayuhin ang paggamit ng pondo para sa EVOSS system. Aniya, habang ang budget disbursement rate ay tumaas sa 89% noong Setyembre 2023 mula 13% noong 2022, bumaba ang obligation rate sa 48% noong Setyembre 2023 mula sa 83% noong 2022. "Dapat maging agresibo ang DOE sa pagpapatupad ng EVOSS dahil layon ng batas na alisin ang anumang balakid sa renewable energy investments," sabi ni Gatchalian, ang pangunahing may-akda ng Republic Act 11234 o Act Establishing The Energy Virtual One-Shop For The Purpose Of Streamlining The Permitting Process of Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Projects. "Inaasahan nating mas marami pang mamumuhunan para sa RE projects na papasok sa bansa kung padadaliin natin ang proseso ng pagtatatag ng mga proyekto na ito," diin niya. Sa pamamagitan ng EVOSS system, maaalis ang red tape sa sektor ng enerhiya habang nagtataguyod ng isang kaaya-ayang investment environment para sa sektor. "Kapag naipakita natin sa mga investors na mas madali para sa kanila ang pagtatayo ng mga RE projects, magiging senyales ito sa iba pang mga investors na mamuhunan sa bansa," pagtatapos niya.