Bong Go congratulates new Finance Secretary Ralph Recto; calls for inclusive economic recovery

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in an ambush interview on Friday, January 12, after attending the groundbreaking for a Super Health Center in Navotas City, congratulated then House Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto, the newly appointed Secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF) who was also Go's colleague in the Senate during the 18th Congress.

Go welcomed Sec. Recto's appointment while emphasizing the importance of inclusive economic recovery and ensuring that the poor is not left behind.

"Importante na walang maiwan sa ating march towards economic recovery," Go stated, highlighting the need for policies that benefit all Filipinos, especially the impoverished.

When asked about Recto's appointment, Go acknowledged his colleague's extensive experience in economics and legislation, expressing optimism for continued economic progress post-pandemic.

"Bilang isa sa aking colleague noong 18th Congress, good luck and congratulations po kay Secretary Ralph Recto ng Department of Finance at sana po ay ipagpatuloy mo ang mga naumpisahan ni (former) secretary (Benjamin) Diokno, lalung lalo na itong ekonomiya natin," Go said.

Go then made a significant appeal to Recto, emphasizing the need for inclusive economic recovery. He stated, "I am appealing to Secretary Ralph Recto na walang maiwang Pilipino, lalo na ang mga mahihirap sa ating martsa sa ating economic recovery. Tulungan natin ang mga mahihirap."

"Naniniwala naman ako na isa siyang experienced na economist, naging mambabatas," Go added, acknowledging Recto's extensive experience in economics and legislation.

Further emphasizing the importance of collaboration between different branches of the government, Go remarked, "At maganda ang magiging relasyon niya sa legislative branch dahil alam mo sa ekonomiya kailangan talaga ng tandem 'yan. Executive-Legislative. Marami pong mga batas na dapat ipasa pagdating sa economic measures na kailangan natin dito."

Recognizing the challenges in implementing economic measures without appropriate legislation, he noted, "Mahirap i-implement lang ng basta-basta nang walang batas."

The senator expressed hope for a sustained economic recovery, "So with his experience and expertise bilang economist at naging mambabatas, maging maganda po ang relasyon at sana po ay tuluy-tuloy po ang ating economic recovery mula po sa pandemya at walang maiwan na mahihirap nating kababayan."

In response to whether he would support Recto in the Commission on Appointments, Go emphasized the importance of focusing on the impoverished and vulnerable.

"Siyempre, basta isa lang po ang guarantee rin po na pinapakiusap ko kay Secretary Recto. 'Wag nyo pong pababayaan ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan -- 'yung mga helpless, hopeless nating kababayan na walang inaasahan kundi tayong nasa gobyerno," he remarked.

Recto's political career began in the House of Representatives, where he served as the representative of Batangas' 4th district from 1992 to 2001. During his tenure, he focused on legislative measures related to economic reforms and poverty alleviation.

In 2001, Recto transitioned to the Senate, serving his first term until 2007. He joined the Union Bank of the Philippines' board and was appointed as the Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority in 2008. Recto successfully returned to the Senate in 2010, serving until 2022. In 2022, Recto again ran for the House of Representatives, this time representing the 6th District of Batangas.