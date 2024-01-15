St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Warrants (x2)
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4000299
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1-14-24 at 2143 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St. / Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S):
1. DUI - Drug, Possession of Narcotic Drugs
2. Arrest on Warrant: Sex Offender Registry Violation (x2), Negligent Operation (x4), Driving License Suspended – Criminal (x4), Leaving
Scene of Crash, Retail Theft
3. Arrest on Warrant: Sex Offender Registry Violation
ACCUSED: Matthew Laplant
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/14/24 at approximately 2143 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of Railroad Street and Portland Street in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed several motor vehicle violations involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Matthew Laplant (37) of Lyndon, VT. During the encounter, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Investigation revealed Laplant to have been operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. Laplant was also found to be in possession of narcotic drugs, as well as wanted on two outstanding warrants. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Following, he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the above charges on three separate dates and subsequently transported to Northeast Correctional Complex where he was held on bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
1. 1-29-24 at 0830 hours
2. 1-16-24 at 1230 hours
3. 1-22-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: Yes
BAIL:
1. N/A
2. $200
3. $500
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819