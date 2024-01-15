St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Warrants (x2)

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4000299

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1-14-24 at 2143 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St. / Portland St., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S):

1. DUI - Drug, Possession of Narcotic Drugs

2. Arrest on Warrant: Sex Offender Registry Violation (x2), Negligent Operation (x4), Driving License Suspended – Criminal (x4), Leaving

Scene of Crash, Retail Theft

3. Arrest on Warrant: Sex Offender Registry Violation

ACCUSED: Matthew Laplant

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/14/24 at approximately 2143 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of Railroad Street and Portland Street in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed several motor vehicle violations involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Matthew Laplant (37) of Lyndon, VT. During the encounter, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Investigation revealed Laplant to have been operating a motor vehicle on a public highway while under the influence of intoxicants. Laplant was also found to be in possession of narcotic drugs, as well as wanted on two outstanding warrants. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Following, he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the above charges on three separate dates and subsequently transported to Northeast Correctional Complex where he was held on bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

1. 1-29-24 at 0830 hours

2. 1-16-24 at 1230 hours

3. 1-22-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: Yes

BAIL:

1. N/A

2. $200

3. $500

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819