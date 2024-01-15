Indore in Madhya Pradesh Bags Cleanest City Tag for 7th consecutive time

Rajwada Palace The Indore Central Museum Pillar Arches of the Krishnapura Chhatri in Indore

Indore in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, India bagged the cleanest city of India title for the 7th year in a row as part of the Swachh Survekshan Awards.

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Swachh Survekshan Award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday to Indore City for the seventh consecutive time as the cleanest city.The clinching of the award for the seventh consecutive time is a reflection of the steadfast commitment of the city towards urban sanitation and sustainable management.The award also propels Madhya Pradesh tourism towards a cleaner future zone. The recognition will enable the state to attract more tourists, promote sustainable practices, and bolster its position as a tourist destination.The 2024 Swachh Survekshan Awards saw Indore sharing the top spot with Surat, Gujarat. Indore's consistency, however, distinguishes it as a beacon of cleanliness, continually innovating and refining its sanitation practices.Key initiatives contributing to Indore's success include an effective waste management system, prioritized public participation through awareness campaigns and school programs, technology integration using smart technologies, and a commitment to continuous innovation in waste management solutions.This accolade positions Madhya Pradesh as a leader in responsible tourism while attracting tourists who prioritize sustainability. Aligning with the global trend of conscious travel, the award underscores the efforts made by Madhya Pradesh to make it a destination for eco-conscious tourists.

