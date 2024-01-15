Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market is Expected to Reach $172.35 million by 2026 | Bango, plc., Boku, Inc., DIMOCO, Fortumo

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct carrier billing is a cellular pricing approach that bills purchases from third-party vendors of digital products to the user’s monthly phone bill. Owing to its simplicity, security, and accessibility, direct carrier e-billing service has become increasingly popular among consumers completing transactions globally. It offers mobile network operators, consumers, and merchants, a whole host of opportunities within the payment industry.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market by Content (Application & Game, Video & Audio, and Others) and Operating System (Android, iOS, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global direct carrier billing platform industry garnered $55.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $172.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Surge in prominence of mobile gaming, rise in demand for over-the-top (OTT) content, and increase in penetration of smartphones drive the growth of the global direct carrier billing platform market. However, complications related to direct carrier billing ecosystem hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in usage of subscription based digital content create new opportunities in the market.

The Applications and Games Segment to retain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period

Based on content, the applications & games segment held more than two-thirds of the total market share of the global direct carrier billing platform market in 2018, and is estimated to retain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in collaborations by platform companies with digital content providers for optimization of their businesses, increasing in-app payment revenues and creating large market for applications, in-app purchases, and games. The research also analyzes the video & audio content segment.

However, the other type of content segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in purchases of on-demand features, such as gaming applications, podcast, eBooks, health, and entertainment applications through app stores.

The Android Segment to maintain its Dominance in terms of Revenue By 2026

Based on operating system, the android segment held the highest share in the global direct carrier billing platform market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to higher smartphone penetration and availability of 2.8 million apps for download on the platform. Contrarily, the iOS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to purchases of on-demand features for various applications.

North America to Lead during the Forecast Period

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global direct carrier billing platform market, and will lead during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for trending digital contents, increase in collaborations of platform providers with several content creators, and surge in number of over-the-top (OTT) providers. Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to adoption of direct carrier billing platform payment method by mobile network operators and other content creators in the region.

Key Benefits for Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global market share with the current direct carrier billing platform market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the direct carrier billing platform market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the of the global direct carrier billing platform industry helps understand the content and operating system across the globe.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Report Highlights

By Operating System

Android Device

iOS Device

Other Devices

By Region

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, India, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

