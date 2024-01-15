Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Deployment Trends and Growth Projections 2023-2032

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size

The rise in the trend of smartphone devices and among individuals is directly influencing the growth of the global patient engagement solutions market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the patient engagement solutions market was valued at $17 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $50.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Patient engagement software is dedicated to any healthcare provider whose services comprise direct contact with a single client. Health engagement platforms serve to schedule appointments and maintain the accessibility of medical records. In addition, a digital patient engagement platform simplifies the healthcare process for the client and brings substantial benefits from the business point of view. The patient engagement solution market has seen significant growth over the years, driven by several key trends and growth factors. One of the major trends is the development of cloud-based platforms to address the demand from large enterprises to secure cloud infrastructure.

Similarly, the rise in popularity of managed services to administrate the outsourced IT infrastructure is another trend contributing to the patient engagement solution market growth. Growth factors of the patient engagement solution market include a rise in the number of chronic diseases and an increase in awareness regarding mobile health among people, a growth in need to secure critical infrastructure, and extensive adoption and deployment of digital technologies. Overall, the patient engagement solution market is expected to continue to grow due to the rise in the adoption of patient engagement solution services across enterprises.

In the forecast period, the on-premise segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate based on deployment mode. The increasing demand for secure and reliable data within organizations is driving the market growth for on-premise patient engagement solutions. However, the cloud segment is anticipated to show the highest growth, attributed to the cost-efficient solutions offered by these platforms.

In terms of region, North America witnessed the highest growth in 2022, influenced by the presence of major players such as Oracle Corporation and Athenahealth. Government initiatives to strengthen database infrastructure in the region are expected to further boost the demand for patient engagement solutions. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing segment due to the availability of cost-effective digital solutions and a surge in data generation across organizations. The proliferation of advanced technologies enhances system safety and reduces delays in database operations.

Based on functionality, the communication segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 contributing to more than one-fourths of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, owing to the growth in demand for patient engagement solutions for communication has fueled the market growth for the global market in these enterprises. However, the health tracking insight segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides various benefits to several organizations.

Based on components, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth in need for a high level of personalization one of the primary reasons enterprises have increased their investment in the patient engagement solutions market.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the patient engagement solutions market revenue, an increase in the need for secure and reliable data within the organization has fueled the market growth for on-premises-based patient engagement solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. It provides several advantages such as reducing costs, supporting business, and effectively controlling the business environment in the organization.

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The patient engagement solutions market witnessed stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the dramatically increased dependence on digital devices. The surge in the online presence of people during the period of COVID-19-induced lockdowns and social distancing policies fueled the need for patient engagement solutions.

• In addition, businesses needed to optimize their business operations and offerings to maximize their revenue opportunities while optimizing their operations to support the rapidly evolving business environment post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with the majority of the population confined in homes during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the growing trend of cloud computing in various industries, including healthcare, is poised to create numerous growth opportunities for the market. Cloud-based healthcare solutions, offering scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, enhance overall business operations. An example is Maxim Software Systems launching EngageB in June 2023, a web application designed to revolutionize patient engagement in dental clinics. EngageB represents a significant advancement in patient communication and relationship management. Consequently, the adoption of diverse strategies by businesses is expected to accelerate the global growth of patient engagement solutions.

Leading Market Players: -

• Aetna Inc.

• Allscripts healthcare solutions (Veradigm LLC)

• Athenahealth

• Oracle Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation

• GetWellNetwork, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• IQVIA Inc

• Lumeon Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the patient engagement solutions market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

