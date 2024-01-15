RF Transistor Market to Reach $3.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.17% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The RF transistor market is driven by factors such as increase in demand for wireless communication technologies, advancements in RF transistor technology and rise in the deployment of 5G networks.

Wilmington, Delaware , Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “RF Transistor Market by Type (Bipolar RF Transistor, MOSFET RF Transistor, and Others) and Application (Communication Infrastructure, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the RF transistor market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% from 2023 to 2032.

289– Pages

100 – Tables

78 – Charts

Prime determinants of growth

The RF transistor market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in demand for wireless communication technologies, advancements in RF transistor technology, and rise in the deployment of 5G networks. Moreover, growth in the demand for satellite communication is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high development and manufacturing costs limit the growth of the RF transistor market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $2.1 Billion Market Size In 2032 $3.8 Billion CAGR 6.17% No. Of Pages In Report 289 Segments Covered Type, Application, And Region Drivers Increase In Demand for Wireless Communication Technologies. Advancements In RF Transistor Technology. Rise In the Deployment Of 5G Networks. Opportunities Growth In the Demand for Satellite Communication Restraints High Development and Manufacturing Costs

The MOSFET RF Transistor segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the MOSFET RF Transistor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global RF transistor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its low power consumption. However, Bipolar RF Transistor is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.01% from 2023 to 2032.

The Communication Infrastructure segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the Communication Infrastructure segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global RF transistor market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global RF transistor industry revenue owing to rapid adoption of 5G technology development in countries such as India, China, and Japan, which is fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Key Industry Development –

In July 2023, ON Semiconductor and Magna signed strategic agreements and committed to investing in silicon carbide (SiC) manufacturing to meet the escalating demand in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The collaboration aims to enhance the production capacity of SiC, a crucial component in power electronics for EVs. This strategic alliance underscores a shared commitment to advancing automotive electrification by leveraging ON Semiconductor's expertise in semiconductor solutions and Magna's proficiency in automotive technology.

In May 2023, ON Semiconductor and Kempower entered a strategic agreement to collaborate on electric vehicle (EV) chargers. This partnership aims to leverage ON Semiconductor's expertise in power solutions and semiconductor technology, combined with Kempower's proficiency in developing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The collaboration is focused on advancing EV charging technology to meet the evolving needs of the market. By combining their strengths, ON Semiconductor and Kempower aim to contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle ecosystem, supporting the transition toward sustainable and efficient transportation solutions.

Leading Market Players: -

NXP Semiconductors

Microchip Technology Inc.

Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC.

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Analog devices

Qorvo, In.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics

Wolfspeed, Inc.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global RF transistor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the RFÂ transistor market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing RF transistor market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the RfÂ transistor market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global RF transistor market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

RF Transistor Market Key Segments:

By Type

MOSFET RF Transistor

Bipolar RF Transistor

Others

By Application

Communication Infrastructure

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

