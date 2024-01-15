Submit Release
News Search

There were 130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,417 in the last 365 days.

Interest Income of the Year Distributed to Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System’s Government-Managed Sub-Accounts, Annual Interest Rate is About 4.39%

MACAU, January 15 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) announced that the interest income for the year 2023 had been credited to the non-mandatory central provident fund system’s government-managed sub-accounts, with an annual interest rate of about 4.39%.  To check the balance of the relevant sub-account, residents may either log in to the non-mandatory central provident fund information platform or the “Macao One Account” mobile app or online platform, using the “Macao One Account”.   They can also check the balance through a self-service machine.

Generated by time deposits with banks, the interest income for the government-managed sub-accounts is calculated on a daily basis, which is subject to the daily balance of the account owner’s government-managed sub-account during the income calculation period, as well as the number of interest-bearing days.  The income is distributed once a year.  If an account owner is eligible for the special allocations from budget surplus since 2010 and he or she has never transferred out, transferred in or withdrawn funds from the government-managed sub-account, his or her sub-account will be distributed an interest of 3,943 patacas for the year 2023, and the cumulative appropriations together with the interest income will be 93,814 patacas in total.

For more information about the income distribution of government-managed sub-accounts, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquires.

You just read:

Interest Income of the Year Distributed to Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System’s Government-Managed Sub-Accounts, Annual Interest Rate is About 4.39%

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more