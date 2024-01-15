Interest Income of the Year Distributed to Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System’s Government-Managed Sub-Accounts, Annual Interest Rate is About 4.39%

MACAU, January 15 - The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) announced that the interest income for the year 2023 had been credited to the non-mandatory central provident fund system’s government-managed sub-accounts, with an annual interest rate of about 4.39%. To check the balance of the relevant sub-account, residents may either log in to the non-mandatory central provident fund information platform or the “Macao One Account” mobile app or online platform, using the “Macao One Account”. They can also check the balance through a self-service machine.

Generated by time deposits with banks, the interest income for the government-managed sub-accounts is calculated on a daily basis, which is subject to the daily balance of the account owner’s government-managed sub-account during the income calculation period, as well as the number of interest-bearing days. The income is distributed once a year. If an account owner is eligible for the special allocations from budget surplus since 2010 and he or she has never transferred out, transferred in or withdrawn funds from the government-managed sub-account, his or her sub-account will be distributed an interest of 3,943 patacas for the year 2023, and the cumulative appropriations together with the interest income will be 93,814 patacas in total.

For more information about the income distribution of government-managed sub-accounts, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquires.