Proof of the Pudding Renews Exclusive Multiyear Hospitality Services Agreement at The American Express™ PGA TOUR Event
Proof of the Pudding will serve as the exclusive F&B provider for The American Express™ PGA TOUR event and concert series through 2026.
We’re thrilled to continue working side by side, elevating the fan experience in what is now a ‘must-attend’ event for golf and music fans alike.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof of the Pudding, a leader in food service management and catering for state-of-the-art convention centers, sports and entertainment arenas and college stadiums, today announced a three-year extension of their contract to serve as the exclusive food and beverage provider for The American Express™ PGA TOUR event and concert series through 2026.
— Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding
Proof of the Pudding will continue to partner with Impact Through Golf, the tournament’s charitable foundation, to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations.
“We are immensely proud to be partners of this storied tournament,” said Adam Noyes, CEO, Proof of the Pudding. “We’re thrilled to continue working side by side, elevating the fan experience in what is now a ‘must attend’ event for golf and music fans alike. It’s a wonderful full-day experience where fans enjoy a beautiful course and exceptional golf, and extraordinary F&B offerings, finishing the day with A-list concerts.”
At the 65th edition of The American Express, January 18 – 21, in La Quinta, Calif, Proof of the Pudding’s premium hospitality and concession locations will feature scratch-made California-centric menus and showcase numerous local vendors, including Murray Family Farms, On the Mark, Shields Date Garden, Sun Pacific Farms, Tanimura and Antle, and Weiser Family Farms.
The company utilizes PlantSwitch renewable serviceware made from plant-based material. Copia, a technology-forward food recovery platform, enables Proof to easily redistribute surplus food to nearby communities.
“Proof’s unyielding professionalism, operational excellence and scratch-based cooking from local food systems are what sets them apart,” said Pat McCabe, executive director, The American Express. “They share our passion for creating new and exceptional experiences for guests and fans, and we’re excited to extend this dynamic partnership.”
Proof of the Pudding will welcome ticketholders for the Champions Club, located on the 18th hole of the Stadium Course, with farm-to-table menus for breakfast, lunch, snacks and a full bar all day. Featured items include an egg sandwich with arugula, oven-roasted tomato and provolone on an English muffin; beef birria enchiladas with radish herb salad; and fennel and apple salad with Manchego, walnuts and mustard vinaigrette, all spotlighting California’s bright and fresh seasonal produce.
At the Dye Club, another premium hospitality offering on the Stadium Course, Proof of the Pudding will prepare and serve ticketholders menu items, including Malaysian chicken bo ssam with yellow curry yuzu vinaigrette and Thai herbs; pork al pastor on flour tortillas with achiote-red Chile, pineapple, charred onions, cilantro and taco truck green sauce; and avocado cobb salad with romaine, arugula, bacon, roasted corn, black beans, tomatoes, roasted poblanos and queso fresco.
About Proof of the Pudding
Based in Atlanta, GA, Proof of the Pudding has served top-notch cuisine, service and design for clients nationwide for more than 44 years. Operating in 18+ states from state-of-the-art convention centers, sports arenas and cultural landmarks to collegiate stadiums, world-class golf courses, yacht shows and motorsports facilities, Proof’s passion for elevated hospitality, service and quality is served daily via custom creative menus. The Company’s list of partnerships includes PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, Michelin Raceway & Tower, The World of Coca-Cola, The Carter Presidential Library and Museum, Georgia Tech University, Duke University, Mississippi State University, Wake Forest University and Emory Sports Medicine Complex. Proof’s services include food service and venue management, premium sports and entertainment, large-scale corporate and social events and wedding catering, customer service training and catering consulting. The Company’s demonstrated expertise has been recognized with a variety of industry awards, most recently with BizBash’s Industry Innovator Award. In 2023, Proof of the Pudding received investment from Bruin Capital, a global sports and entertainment investment company.
Julie Baron
PR for Proof of the Pudding
julie@communicationworks.biz
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram