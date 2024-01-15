Submit Release
Fifth extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly opens

VIETNAM, January 15 - HÀ NỘI — The fifth extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) solemnly opened on Monday.

Recently, the NA Standing Committee, the Government, NA committees and concerned organisations have urgently prepared contents to submit to the NA for consideration and decision in the fifth extraordinary session.

The session is planned to close on Thursday.

The NA takes a one-day break on Wednesday for the NA’s committees, the Government and concerned agencies to revise and complete draft laws and draft resolutions.

At the session, the NA will consider and approve four contents, including the draft amended Law on Land, the draft amended Law on Credit Institutions, draft resolution on specific mechanisms and policies to remove difficulties and obstacles while conducting national target programmes, and supplementing the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-25 period.

The draft amended Law on Land has 16 chapters, 260 articles, removing five articles, amending and supplementing 250 articles (both in content and technique) compared to the draft law submitted at the NA’s sixth session.

The draft amended Law on Credit Institutions, after being revised, includes 15 chapters, 210 articles.

It removed four articles, added 11 articles, retained 15 articles and made technical adjustments to other ones compared to the draft version submitted to the NA’s sixth session. — VNS

