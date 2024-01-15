Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Big Changes to Have Big Impact

AMR Logo

Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft heat exchanger market is experiencing a significant growth due to increasing air traffic passenger. Aircraft heat exchanger is used for heating & cooling applications in aircrafts. Aircraft heat exchangers transfer heat & energy from one medium to another for heating as well as cooling purposes. Commercial aircrafts use heat exchanger to take heat from engine’s oil system to heat cold fuel. Moreover, heat exchangers are engineered for high performance & efficient cooling to be used for cooling hydraulics, auxiliary power unit, and gearbox, among other components of the aircraft. In addition, aircraft heat exchangers are used in cabin cooling applications.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Aircraft heat exchanger manufacturers are forced to shut down production operations due to government-imposed lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19.

Aircraft manufacturers are facing operational issues due to supply chain disruption cause by the government restriction on transportation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services of aircrafts is adversely affected due to lack of supply of raw materials & essential components owing to the government initiatives against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Research & development of aircraft heat exchangers for military applications is hindered due to shortage of workforce caused by the government-imposed lockdown amid COVID-19 scenario.

Airlines are facing financial crisis due to grounding to international flights and limited regional operability due to travel bans imposed by the authorities globally to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in global aircraft fleet size, demand for high performance military aircrafts, and rise in adoption of heat exchanger in environmental control system are the factors that drive the global aircraft heat exchanger market. However, high cost of servicing & upgradation hinders the market growth. On the contrary, airlines inclination toward comfortable passenger experience and customized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in aircrafts present new pathways in the industry.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐬

Military aircrafts require state-of-art thermal management system for efficient performance & endurance during mission critical operations. Thermal efficiency requires innovation in heat transfer & thermo-fluid dynamics. For instance, in 2020, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (aeronautics company headquartered in California, US) is collaborating with Conflux Technology (additive manufacturing applications company specializing in thermal & fluid engineering based in Victoria, Australia) for development of heat exchanger to be integrated with remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) allowing flexible product design & integration. Next generation RPAS as well as existing RPAS such as Sky Guardian MQ-9B (weaponized UAV manufactured by General Atomics) will benefit from Conflux’s heat exchangers due to reduced manufacturing cost & enhanced performance owing to its complex geometry enabled by additive manufacturing. Sky Guardian MQ-9B is a medium altitude & long endurance UAV with service record of over 6 million flight hours. Such demand for high performance military aircrafts will drive the global aircraft heat exchanger market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aircraft heat exchanger industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aircraft heat exchanger market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global aircraft heat exchanger market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global aircraft heat exchanger market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the aircraft heat exchanger market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Aavid Thermalloy, Liebherr-International, Honeywell Aerospace, AMETEK, Triumph Group., TAT Technologies, United Technologies, Meggitt, Wall Colmonoy, Woodward

𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Flat Tube

Plate-Fin

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦

Rotary-Wing Aircraft

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Engine System

Environmental Control System

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞

OEM

Aftermarket

