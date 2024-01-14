Dysphagia Management Market to Exceed US$ 11,310.1 Million at 8.6% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Incorporation of Telehealth and Adoption of Online Healthcare Applications Driving Global Dysphagia Management Market

Rockville, Jan. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the net worth of the global Dysphagia Management Market was figured to be around US$ 3,589.2 million in 2019. In 2024, the total demand for dysphagia management services is expected to reach US$ 4,935.4 million.

The worldwide demand for dysphagia management services is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% through 2034. By following this robust growth trend, the global dysphagia management industry is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 11,310.1 million by 2034.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9377

Key Segments of Dysphagia Management Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Indication By Distribution Channel By Region Drug (Proton Pump Inhibitors)

Feeding Tubes Naso-Gastric Tubes PEG Tubes

Nutritional Solutions Thickeners Beverages Purees

Oropharyngeal Dysphagia

Esophageal Dysphagia Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Specialty Clinics

Other Distribution Channels North America Market

Europe Market

Latin America Market

East Asia Market

South Asia & Oceania Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Market



Dysphagia management market players concentrate on developing goods and services that meet the special requirements of patients in different age groups who have trouble swallowing. Patient-oriented methods in medical practices have led to many innovations in dysphagia management, such as modified texture diets and speech therapy for dysphagia.

Recent years have witnessed the facilitation of remote dysphagia monitoring and consulting through the integration of telehealth and the adoption of online healthcare technologies. Dysphagia management service providers are utilizing these advanced solutions to extend their reach and offer prompt assistance to patients, particularly those in rural or underserved areas, contributing to the rapid expansion of the market.

“The incorporation of telehealth and the adoption of online healthcare applications have enhanced the accessibility of remote dysphagia monitoring and consulting. These advanced solutions are used by dysphagia management service providers to increase their reach and give patients prompt assistance,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Global Dysphagia Management Market Study Report

The net revenue generated from dysphagia management services in North America in 2024 is estimated to be around US$ 3,425 million.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034.

In 2024, the net valuation of the dysphagia management industry in Japan is estimated to be around US$ 844 million.

The demand for dysphagia management services is growing at a faster rate in China, which is poised to witness a CAGR of 9.7% through 2034.

South Korea is also an emerging country in the global dysphagia treatment market in East Asia and it is poised to follow a CAGR of 9.6% through 2034.

Nutritional solutions are anticipated to account for 56.4% of the total market revenue for dysphagia care plans or treatments in 2024. Market participants find themselves compelled to offer age-appropriate nutritional solutions, addressing the unique challenges associated with patients across different age groups. The demand for nutritional solutions or modified diets tailored for dysphagia is expected to witness a notable growth at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2034.

Other product segments, including drugs and feeding tubes, contribute to the diverse landscape of dysphagia treatment options, bolstering intervention trends for oropharyngeal dysphagia in recent years. The sales of feeding tubes are projected to experience an annual growth rate of 8.2% until 2034. This specific market segment is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 3,763.3 million by 2034, marking substantial growth from its 2024 value of US$ 1,713.5 million.

Competitive Dynamics

The market exhibits fragmentation, primarily dominated by a handful of players successfully offering emerging treatments for dysphagia. However, the escalating prevalence of dysphagia globally has spurred numerous healthcare industry entities to integrate dysphagia therapy products into their portfolios.

Key strategies employed by leading players include educational programs targeting medical professionals to enhance their understanding and proficiency in managing dysphagia. Simultaneously, new entrants can navigate the intensifying competition by devising dysphagia management solutions tailored to address specific challenges associated with neurological disorders.

Recent Advancements in Dysphagia Management

In October 2023, Amrita Hospital unveiled the SWALLO app for dysphagia sufferers during the Dysphagia Global Conference 2023. While the mobile app is currently exclusive to Amrita Hospital patients with dysphagia, there are plans to make it accessible to the general public in the near future.

In January 2023, Nestlé Inc. introduced the ThickenUp Clear product line for food and beverage thickeners in the Indian market. This innovative solution caters to individuals facing difficulty swallowing, particularly those dealing with oropharyngeal dysphagia.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9377

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 11,310.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 8.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures



Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Patient Temperature Management Systems Market : Patient Temperature Management Systems Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2023, and increasing at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2033.

Diabetes Management Software Market : Global demand for diabetes management software is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2032. Currently it is valued at US$ 25.85 billion and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 66.26 billion by the end of 2032.

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market : The global clinical trial management systems market is projected to garner a valuation of around US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. Deployment of clinical trial management systems are slated to accelerate at a high CAGR of 13.6% to top US$ 4.6 Billion by 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.