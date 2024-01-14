11th Annual Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament to Benefit the Waldorf School of Mendocino County

Get ready to shuffle up and deal for a good cause! The Waldorf School of Mendocino County is hosting its 11th Annual Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament on February 3rd, and it’s sure to be a night of fun and fundraising.

Located at Sparetime Supply in Willits, California, players can get their game faces on and check in from 4 pm onwards. Players will compete for cash prizes once the tournament kicks off at 4:30 pm, all while enjoying a scrumptious tri-tip dinner. The buy-in for the tournament is $60, which includes a delicious tri-tip dinner. Add-ons can also be purchased ahead of time for $40 on their website.

“The WSMC Annual Poker Tournament is one of the most fun and engaging community events in Mendocino County,” said Allegra Foley, Program Coordinator at Caring Kitchen and a parent at the WSMC. “It brings people together to support the school in a delightful way. The proceeds from this event are essential to providing our students with the high-quality education the Waldorf School offers”.

But it’s not just a night of playing cards and munching on goodies. All proceeds from this event go toward the Waldorf School of Mendocino County, an independent school that inspires young minds to grow and learn holistically. Their curriculum focuses on building life skills while nourishing the imagination through visual and performing arts, music, movement, games, and practical activities.

So let’s get a full house and raise some money for these amazing kids!

The school is currently enrolling students for the 2024-2025 school year. For more information about the WSMC please visit www.MendocinoWaldorf.org .

About the Waldorf School of Mendocino County:

Since 1972, the Waldorf School of Mendocino County has provided preschool through 8th-grade students with an inspired education focused on cultivating the capacities of the whole child: body, mind, and spirit. The Waldorf curriculum nourishes the imagination and builds intellectual, emotional, and practical life skills through an integrated approach that includes visual and performing arts, music, games, and practical activities. The school aims to inspire students to become creative, compassionate, and responsible individuals. For more information, visit www.MendocinoWaldorf.org .