Biopesticides Market Soars: Projected to Reach $33.6 Billion by 2031 with a 13.9% CAGR - Allied Market Research.

Biopesticides Market Report

Biopesticides Market Thrives on Sustainable Agriculture: Microbial and Biochemical Alternatives Witnessing Robust Growth, Asia-Pacific Leads Revenue Share.

Increase in R&D expenditure and upcoming breakthroughs in biopesticide manufacturing technology are expected to generate attractive biopesticides Market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Biopesticides Market," The biopesticides market was valued at $7,012.70 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $33,638.90 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/538

Biopesticides are essential microbial toxins that can be defined as a biological poison derived from a microorganism, such as a bacterium or a fungus. Pathogenesis by microbial entomopathogens occurs by the invasion of the pathogen through the gut of the insect followed by its multiplication, resulting in the death of the insect.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬:

Microbial pesticides, containing microorganisms like bacteria or fungi, and biochemical pesticides, incorporating naturally occurring substances such as insect sex pheromones and plant extracts, offer several advantages to farmers. They present competitive pricing and efficiency, making them viable alternatives in situations where conventional chemical pesticides and genetically modified crops face regulatory restrictions.

Biopesticides not only comply with market-imposed requirements for pest management programs by food processors and retailers but also meet stringent organic farming requirements. Importantly, they are environmentally friendly, exempt from maximum residue limits (MRL) applied to synthetic pesticides, and contribute to the prevention of insect, fungal, and bacterial resistance.

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/proceed-to-checkout

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:

Integral to sustainable agriculture is an effective Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program. This approach utilizes biological controls, cultural practices, and chemical management to control pest populations. Biopesticides, being environmentally safe and not harmful to soil or water, offer a crucial advantage in sustainable agriculture. The adoption of biopesticides is on the rise, fueling the growth of the global biopesticides market.

As synthetic pesticides face declining availability due to new legislation and evolving resistance in pest populations, biopesticides become crucial components in IPM programs. Post-genomics technologies combined with ecological science present new opportunities for biopesticide development in IPM. However, this evolution brings forth regulatory and economic challenges that necessitate collaboration between scientists, policymakers, and the biopesticides industry.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

The biopesticides market is witnessing a surge in adoption, driven by the increasing sales and growing demand for environmentally safe pest control solutions. Presently, Europe and LAMEA collectively contribute approximately 40% of the global market share, with emerging countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile displaying substantial growth potential due to high agricultural operations and a significant population shift toward the agricultural sector.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/538

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

The biopesticides market is segmented based on product type, formulation, crop type, and region. Microbial, predators, and others constitute the product type segment, while dry form and liquid form make up the formulation segment. Crop types include orchards, grazing & dry land, and field crops.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest revenue share, with a significant CAGR expected from 2022 to 2031, followed by North America.

In 2021, the orchards crop type segment accounted for approximately 40% share and is projected to grow at the highest rate.

North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The U.S. generated the highest revenue in 2021, accounting for approximately 20% share of the global market.

Brazil is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

• Asia-Pacific: Leading in revenue share, this region is experiencing significant growth with a promising CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

• North America: Projected to have the highest CAGR of 13.8%, reflecting the growing importance of biopesticides in the region.

• Europe and LAMEA: Contributing about 40% of the global market in 2021, these regions play a crucial role in the biopesticides market landscape.

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Microbial

Predators

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Dry Form

Liquid Form

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Orchards

Grazing and Dry Land

Field Crops

𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/538

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

1. Arizona Biological Control, Inc.

2. Ajay Bio-Tech Ltd.

3. AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

4. Bayer AG

5. Amit Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

6. Kemin Industries

7. Novozymes A/S

8. AgBioChem, Inc.

9. Andermatt Biocontrol AG

10. BASF SE

These key market players contribute significantly to the biopesticides market, each bringing unique products and innovations to the industry. Their collective efforts contribute to the growth and development of sustainable pest management solutions in agriculture.