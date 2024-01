Biopesticides Market Soars: Projected to Reach $33.6 Billion by 2031 with a 13.9% CAGR - Allied Market Research.

Biopesticides Market Report

Biopesticides Market Thrives on Sustainable Agriculture: Microbial and Biochemical Alternatives Witnessing Robust Growth, Asia-Pacific Leads Revenue Share.

Increase in R&D expenditure and upcoming breakthroughs in biopesticide manufacturing technology are expected to generate attractive biopesticides Market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATE, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œBiopesticides Market," The biopesticides market was valued at $7,012.70 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $33,638.90 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

๐‚๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐ค ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐๐ƒ๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/538

Biopesticides are essential microbial toxins that can be defined as a biological poison derived from a microorganism, such as a bacterium or a fungus. Pathogenesis by microbial entomopathogens occurs by the invasion of the pathogen through the gut of the insect followed by its multiplication, resulting in the death of the insect.

๐€๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐ข๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐ข๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ:

Microbial pesticides, containing microorganisms like bacteria or fungi, and biochemical pesticides, incorporating naturally occurring substances such as insect sex pheromones and plant extracts, offer several advantages to farmers. They present competitive pricing and efficiency, making them viable alternatives in situations where conventional chemical pesticides and genetically modified crops face regulatory restrictions.

Biopesticides not only comply with market-imposed requirements for pest management programs by food processors and retailers but also meet stringent organic farming requirements. Importantly, they are environmentally friendly, exempt from maximum residue limits (MRL) applied to synthetic pesticides, and contribute to the prevention of insect, fungal, and bacterial resistance.

๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/proceed-to-checkout

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐จ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐’๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐€๐ ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž:

Integral to sustainable agriculture is an effective Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program. This approach utilizes biological controls, cultural practices, and chemical management to control pest populations. Biopesticides, being environmentally safe and not harmful to soil or water, offer a crucial advantage in sustainable agriculture. The adoption of biopesticides is on the rise, fueling the growth of the global biopesticides market.

As synthetic pesticides face declining availability due to new legislation and evolving resistance in pest populations, biopesticides become crucial components in IPM programs. Post-genomics technologies combined with ecological science present new opportunities for biopesticide development in IPM. However, this evolution brings forth regulatory and economic challenges that necessitate collaboration between scientists, policymakers, and the biopesticides industry.

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ:

The biopesticides market is witnessing a surge in adoption, driven by the increasing sales and growing demand for environmentally safe pest control solutions. Presently, Europe and LAMEA collectively contribute approximately 40% of the global market share, with emerging countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile displaying substantial growth potential due to high agricultural operations and a significant population shift toward the agricultural sector.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐ž๐: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/538

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ:

The biopesticides market is segmented based on product type, formulation, crop type, and region. Microbial, predators, and others constitute the product type segment, while dry form and liquid form make up the formulation segment. Crop types include orchards, grazing & dry land, and field crops.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest revenue share, with a significant CAGR expected from 2022 to 2031, followed by North America.

In 2021, the orchards crop type segment accounted for approximately 40% share and is projected to grow at the highest rate.

North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The U.S. generated the highest revenue in 2021, accounting for approximately 20% share of the global market.

Brazil is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights:

โ€ข Asia-Pacific: Leading in revenue share, this region is experiencing significant growth with a promising CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

โ€ข North America: Projected to have the highest CAGR of 13.8%, reflecting the growing importance of biopesticides in the region.

โ€ข Europe and LAMEA: Contributing about 40% of the global market in 2021, these regions play a crucial role in the biopesticides market landscape.

๐๐ข๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

Microbial

Predators

Others

๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Dry Form

Liquid Form

๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

Orchards

Grazing and Dry Land

Field Crops

๐“๐š๐ฅ๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/538

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

1. Arizona Biological Control, Inc.

2. Ajay Bio-Tech Ltd.

3. AgBiTech Pty Ltd.

4. Bayer AG

5. Amit Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

6. Kemin Industries

7. Novozymes A/S

8. AgBioChem, Inc.

9. Andermatt Biocontrol AG

10. BASF SE

These key market players contribute significantly to the biopesticides market, each bringing unique products and innovations to the industry. Their collective efforts contribute to the growth and development of sustainable pest management solutions in agriculture.