Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Cruelty To A Child
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 24A3000292
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/13/2024 1622 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Cabot, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Russell Veroneau
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Russell Veroneau for an incident described as a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located safe. After further investigation it was revealed Russell Veroneau assaulted a household member. Veroneau was taken into custody for the offenses of Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child. Veroneau was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 1/16/24 at 12:30PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/16/24 at 1230PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.