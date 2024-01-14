Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Cruelty To A Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3000292

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/13/2024 1622 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child

ACCUSED: Russell Veroneau

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Russell Veroneau for an incident described as a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located safe. After further investigation it was revealed Russell Veroneau assaulted a household member. Veroneau was taken into custody for the offenses of Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child. Veroneau was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 1/16/24 at 12:30PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/16/24 at 1230PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.