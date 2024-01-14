Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,575 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Cruelty To A Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3000292

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Robert Lemnah                          

STATION:   Berlin Barracks                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 1/13/2024 1622 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Cabot, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Russell Veroneau                                              

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Russell Veroneau for an incident described as a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located safe. After further investigation it was revealed Russell Veroneau assaulted a household member. Veroneau was taken into custody for the offenses of Domestic Assault and Cruelty to a Child. Veroneau was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 1/16/24 at 12:30PM.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   1/16/24 at 1230PM         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault / Cruelty To A Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more