No Travel Advisories Anticipated Across Southern South Dakota (Jan. 13, 2024)

For Immediate Release:  Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024

Contact:  Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communication Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – Strong winds, gusting over 40 mph, are causing drifting on roadways and blizzard-like conditions today, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Motorists should be aware that many of the state highways in southcentral and southeastern South Dakota continue to experience substantial drifting and limited visibility.

With the significant drifting of snow and conditions expected to approach near zero visibility after daylight, No Travel Advisories (NTA) are anticipated to be issued across the southern portion of the state. Blizzard-like conditions are forecasted to continue throughout the overnight hours into Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Motorists are advised that the greatly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions will make travel very difficult and dangerous during this storm system. Roads will become impassable due to drifting snow. Low temperatures, combined with the extremely dangerous windchills, will make driving hazardous for anyone who would become stranded.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

